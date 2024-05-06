Five New Dining Spots To Enjoy In Miami

By: Zoe Schneider, Taylor McNiff, Charlotte Trattner, Audrey Geib By: Zoe Schneider, Taylor McNiff, Charlotte Trattner, Audrey Geib | | Food & Drink Food & Drink food

From new restaurants and culinary destinations to elegant cafes, here is this month's ultimate Miami guide.

LA MÁRTOLA



Photo By: Sofia Barroso / FIID Agency

La Mártola opens a new dining concept in Buena Vista, bringing the European riviera to Miami.

Miami’s newest dining experience, La Mártola, invites guests to the European coast with Rivierastyle dining. Delve into a menu of word-class culinary delights from Neapolitan pizzas by La Filiale, wood-fired and grilled farm-raised meats, fresh local fish and vibrant, locally sourced vegetables. Drawing inspiration from Italian, French and Spanish Riviera cuisine, guests can experience all the allure of elegant European coasts showcasing the finest local and imported cuisine. Finish your evening with world-class gelato by Simone Bonini and a premier wine list. Guests can indulge in the open-air seating area surrounded by a lush, full botanical garden or the charming dining area reminiscent of European coastal towns. 4702 NE Second Ave., Miami, @lamartola

THE ALLEY



Photo Courtesy: The Alley

The Alley returns with an elevated menu that serves as a love letter to traditional Italian flavors.

Bringing back its beloved trattoria-style pizzeria, The Alley returns to Miami Beach after closing its doors in 2020. Serving a finely curated selection of Italian cold cuts, guests can expect artisanal pizzas, charcuterie-style specialty cheeses, decadent and creative desserts like the vanilla and mushroom popcorn soft serve and more fan favorites. Helmed by award-winning chef Laurent Tourondel, the elevated menu features newly imagined additions while brick oven pizzas remain at the heart of the restaurant. Whether you order shrimp scampi pizza, the freshly added Francese, or the Quatro Formaggi e Pepe, each dish will transport you away from South Beach and into the heart of Italy. Complete with fresh seasonal ingredients, sweet desserts and an enhanced cocktail menu, The Alley’s welcome return breathes fresh Italian flavor back into Miami’s culinary scene. 1433 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @thealley

THE HAMPTON SOCIAL BRICKELL



Photo By Big Wave Productions

Escape to the Hamptons without leaving Miami as the Hampton Social opens its doors in Brickell, inviting guests to unwind in a chic seaside atmosphere.

Combining the sophisticated coastal atmosphere of The Hamptons with the vibrant energy of Miami, experience a slice of the Northeast at The Hampton Social’s newest Brickell location. Perfect for sunny brunch or sunset soirees, the latest addition transports guests to luxurious summer vibes with its chic light fixtures and breezy white interior. Indulge in coastal-inspired cuisine complemented by a playful beverage selection, including the signature sweet Hampton Frosé and the crisp and refreshing Gatsby G&T. Menu highlights include seafood dishes like lobster rolls and seafood towers, as well as indulgent classics such as truffle fries and artisanal burgers. Embracing a leisurely “rosé all day” mantra, The Hampton Social captures the beauty of seaside summers all year round. 900 S Miami Ave., STE 220, @thehamptonsocial

CAFÉ DU BEY



Photo By: Jaime Bolin

A surrealist wonderland awaits guests at this Mediterranean-inspired cafe.

Engaging the mind and the tastebuds, Café Du Bey invites guests to transcend into a dream-like world inspired by Salvador Dali with its mesmerizing interior. Nestled next to Miami’s renowned Mediterranean eatery Bey Bey, Café Du Bey takes the cafe experience to new heights with its unique surrealist vibe and an extensive array of tapas, artisanal beverages and irresistible treats that will satisfy even the most refined palate. At Café Du Bey, guests can enjoy Bocadoro’s iconic bread mingled with a rotating selection of tapas, beer, rare wine and Japanese specialty coffee, all powered by Superwow. In addition to the mouthwatering sandwiches, the menu offers a variety of high-end tinned seafood, imported jamón, cheeses and new “in-between bread” creations. 1330 18th St., Miami Beach, @cafedubey

FOOQ'S



Photo Courtesy of Fooq's

After closing its downtown doors three years ago, Fooq’s returns with an expanded location in the vibrant Little River neighborhood.

South Florida welcomes back beloved home-style Mediterranean restaurant Fooq’s to the Miami food scene. After closing its downtown doors three years ago, the expanded 9,000-square-foot location—complete with a second floor and outdoor lounge—is set to open at the end of 2024. The expanded space will showcase a contemporary interior drawing on traditional Middle Eastern and Moroccan concepts, serving brunch, lunch and dinner seven days a week. Beloved menu classics, including charcoal-grilled kebabs and Persian stews, will remain, along with new inspired editions and the return of their extensive wine list and craft cocktail program. Offering its ‘Feel Good Food’ and a place to gather with the community, Fooq’s’ return is more than just a reopening; it is a homecoming. 150 NW 73rd St., Miami @Fooqsmiami