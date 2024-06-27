The Florida Panthers Celebrate Their Victory At CATCH Miami Beach And E11EVEN

People, Lifestyle, Parties, Celebrity,

By: Charlotte Trattner

The Florida Panthers just made history with the team’s first Stanley Cup win and celebrated their thrilling victory in style. Taking over half the main dining room at Miami’s hottest new spot, CATCH Miami Beach, the 40-person dinner party enjoyed a decadent four-course victory meal.



Matthew Tkachuk at E11EVEN. Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Parading the Stanley Cup throughout the dining room, team captain Aleksander Barkov soaked in cheers from fellow diners before teammates Matthew Tkachuk and Aaron Ekblad continued the tradition of passing the Stanley Cup around overhead while pouring beer into each other’s mouths from the trophy.

Fellow restaurant guests also participated in the celebration, taking pictures with the victorious hockey team and the coveted trophy before the Panthers made their way to the next stop of the night.



The Stanley Cup at E11EVEN. Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Following dinner, the festivities continued at E11EVEN Miami with an over-the-top celebration, and the team brought the glorified Stanley Cup with them. Team captain Aleksander Barkov graced the red carpet with the trophy in hand before being greeted by hundreds of cheering fans. Celebrating in true E11EVEN fashion, the team took over several tables near the DJ booth before “We Are the Champions” burst through the speakers, and confetti fell from the sky, accompanied by smoke machines and dazzling lights.

Of course, no celebration is complete without Champagne, and the team took full advantage, spraying over 10 bottles while Carter Verhaeghe, Kyle Okposo, and Sam Bennett passed the Stanley Cup down the line of tables. As teammates cheered on one another, the crowd went wild. Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk continued the party, sharing a bottle of E11EVEN Vodka and taking celebratory shots while Ryan Lomberg crowd-surfed among the thrilled fans.



Members of the Florida Panthers at E11EVEN with the Stanley Cup. Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Enjoying a night of well-deserved revelry, Barkov snuck out of the club, trophy in hand, ensuring it stayed secure, before returning to celebrate with excited fans again.