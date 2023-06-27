By: Allison Strasius and Sarah Finkel By: Allison Strasius and Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink People Community

Miami is globally known for its rich culture and vibrant diversity; its food scene is no exception. Offering unmatched dining experiences and flavors from all over the world, these 11 must-try foreign-owned restaurants in Miami prove that the city is an international hotspot enticing developers to open global concepts and continue growing its culinary scene.

Chotto Matte

1666 Lenox Ave. / Website

World renowned restaurateur Kurt Zdesar first founded this Japanese-Peruvian hybrid brand in London after 30 years of traveling, learning from top local chefs and extensively researching cuisine. Chotto Matte’s Nikkei menu includes organic and sustainable dishes like Ceviche, Anticucho BBQ, Sashimi and Sushi.

Fogo De Chão

2801 Ponce de Leon Blvd. / Website

Getting its roots in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo de Chão has now expanded across the world. With locations in Coral Gables and Las Olas, Fogo has perfected the impressive technique of churrasco, which involves roasting high-quality meat over a flame. This unique dining experience brings Brazil right to your table.

Negroni Bistro And Sushi Bar

3201 Buena Vista Blvd. / Website

The Negroni brand originated in Latin America and is found in Buenos Aires and Punta del Este, just to name a few locations. Negroni Midtown remains the only Miami location, so be sure to stop by. Everyone can find a dish that appeals to them from its international comfort food menu. Offerings include antipasti, paninis and burgers. Inspiration comes all the way from Peru to Tokyo, as the Nikkei Sushi Bar even offers ceviche and rolls too.

Mayami

127 NW 23rd St. / Website

Mayami, located in Wynwood, combines everything one could want from the Miami nightlife scene into one spot; this restaurant, bar, and nightclub was created by restaurateur Philippe Kalifa who is from France with a specific vision in mind. “I wanted to introduce a high-end space, the type of place that would enforce the dress code vibe of South Beach or Brickell, but in Wynwood,” Kalifa said. Mayami is the perfect spot for your next night out.

Juvia Group

Multiple Locations / Website

Venezuelan restaurateurs Jonas and Alexandra Millán are behind this hospitality collective. Juvia Group includes Juvia Miami, Sunny Poke, Sushi Garage and Bonito St. Barths. After expanding overseas from Caracas, the Milláns now offer numerous unique dining experiences inspired by their roots, sure to amaze all guests.

Osaka Nikkei

1300 Brickell Bay Drive / Website

Osaka Nikkei has garnered massive popularity in Latin America, specifically in cities like Lima, Bogota and Buenos Aires. Luckily guests can get a taste of this Peruvian-Japense fusion in Miami too; Osaka Miami is a must-try spot.

Hutong Miami

600 Brickell Ave. / Website

Aqua Restaurant Group boasts a collection of award-winning restaurants across the globe. Northern Chinese inspired, Hutong offers locations in Hong Kong, Beijing and London. With Miami serving as its second U.S. location, and New York City as the first, Hutong Miami needs to be on your Miami restaurant list.

Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann

3201 Collins Ave. / Website

Argentine chef Francis Mallmann brings his passion for South American live-fire cooking to the ultra-luxe Los Fuegos restaurant at the glamorous Faena Hotel, his first endeavor in North America. The upscale steakhouse specializes in the contemporary asado experience prepared in an open-fire kitchen. Order the wood-fired meat parrillada, a feast comprising of skirt steak, bone-in ribeye, Australian lamb, chorizo, Spanish blood sausage and roasted potatoes.

Kosushi Miami

801 South Pointe Drive / Website

Kosushi arrived in the South of Fifth neighborhood in 2019, its first entry into the international market after 30 years of success in São Paulo. The Brazil location received a Michelin star for four consecutive years under Chef George Koshoji and continues to uphold the same standard of excellence in Miami with its temperature-based, modern Japanese fare—expertly melded with Brazilian influence.

Branja Miami

5010 NE 2nd Ave. / Website

MasterChef Israel winner Tom Aviv is the magnetic force behind Upper Buena Vista’s indoor-outdoor concept Branja, a doppelganger to a bohemian Tel Avivian eatery. The creative, kosher-style menu offers dishes like “falafish” and “Brooklyn Heights Sashimi,” products of Aviv’s imaginative style of cooking. Middle Eastern cuisine reaches new heights at this open-air jungle.

Zeru Miami

1395 Brickell Ave. / Website

Award-winning Basque-Mediterranean restaurant Zeru just touched down in Brickell’s AKA Hotel from Mexico, marking its first international outpost. The menu is inspired by the Basque style of cooking and its signature specialties, offering seasonal whole fish options and an entire category dedicated to Soccarat dishes (a version of paella). Even the design of the restaurant was modeled after the Basque Country, down to the wooden detailing and shades of blue.