Sightings And Activations During Race Week

The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix once again returned to Hard Rock Stadium, bringing some of the biggest names to the Miami International Autodrome. From legendary parties to the epic race, here are some celebrities spotted throughout the city celebrating the race.

IWC Chrono Challenge

Photo Courtesy: IWC Schaffhausen

Ahead of the second Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, IWC Schaffhausen hosted the IWC Chrono Challenge in collaboration with the Miami-based nonprofit charity Dibia DREAM. The organization works with youth in underserved communities using sports to teach them life skills and mentorship. Competing in the competition was seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, who was joined by Hollywood actor James Marsden and former professional football player Antrel Rolle. Actor Simu Liu, American Olympic skateboarder Jagger Eaton and Dibia DREAM founder and CEO Brandon Okpalobi competed on the opposing team.

“I played a little [basketball] growing up in high school for fun, but never competitively. It is always a good time to get out here and [compete] for a charity and with friends. It was a good time,” Marsden shared. “There is a pulse to the city and a liveliness where you find yourself having more fun than you anticipated coming here. There is a great spirit to Miami, and it is always fun to be here and get wrapped up in it.”

Morgan Stanley PWM Next Gen Summit

Photo Courtesy: AJ Woomer for Rebecca Minkoff

Fashion designer and entrepreneur Rebecca Minkoff and co-founder of Summer Fridays Marianna Hewitt kicked off the week with a fireside chat on the Ocho Rooftop of Soho Beach House. The event highlighted Rebecca Minkoff’s continued work to empower women in finance. During the evening, Minkhoff and Hewitt sat down to discuss their success in business, forging a career path, and navigating the new digital and influencer landscapes.

American Express Presents Carbone Beach

Lukas Gage, Madelyn Cline and Chris Appleton attend American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo Courtesy: Getty/Alex Tamargo

Returning for its second year, the four-night Supper Club popped up on Miami Beach to bring in a star-studded crowd and extravagant four-course meals curated by chef Mario Carbone. Each night began with a decadent cocktail featuring drinks by Lobos Tequila, Belvedere Vodka, and Dom Perignon. The first night kicked off with a surprise performance by Diana Ross singing hit songs such as “I’m Coming Out,” “You Can’t Hurry Love,” and “Baby Love.” Other performances also included Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Gipsy Kings and Lauryn Hill. Guests in attendance include Future, Lindsey Vonn, Evan Ross, Alix Earle, Venus Williams, Ll Cool J, Madelyn Cline, Lukas Gage, Chris Appleton, Jimmy Butler, Brooklyn Beckham with Nicola Peltz, Dak Prescott, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, and more.

Fabel Miami

Photo By: Lorenzo Franco

Fabel partnered with Scuderia AlphaTauri, Red Bull’s Formula 1 sister racing team, for a night of performance and hospitality. Featuring a four-course menu curated by executive chef Ian Fleischmann, world-class entertainment and dancing, all while showcasing the Scuderia AlphaTauri F1 car. In attendance were 200 VIPS, Fabel’s owner Matthew Rosenberg, along with Scuderia AlphaTauri’s marketing director, Fabian Wrabetz, and drivers Nyck De Vires and Yuki Tsunoda.

PATRÓN Pit Stop

Global Superstar Becky G. brings the heat to Miami at the star-studded PATRÓN Pit Stop kick-off party at Joia Beach for the Miami Grand Prix in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. Photo By: Angel Montalvo



The iconic tequila brand brought the celebration to Miami with a star-studded event. Featuring a live performance from global superstar Becky G, the event kicked off at Joia Beach with a Cinco de Mayo celebration. Other notable guests included the cast of The Real Housewives of Miami, including Adriana De Moura and Lisa Hochstein, actress and singer Lele Pons, celebrity make-up artist Patrick Ta, musician Austin Mahone, and more.

The Concours Club

As Miami's member’s-only motorsport club, F1 wouldn’t have been complete without a specific section dedicated to these car enthusiasts. "Just as many consider F1 the pinnacle of motorsports, we consider The Concours Club Lounge at the F1 Miami GP the premier motorsport hospitality experience," notes Susana Olmos, the director of marketing for the Concours Club. Known for bringing luxury resort-style amenities and service to its members, the F1 activation provided the club’s members with the ultimate experiences during the weekend, such as the opportunity for them to exclusively pilot an F1 driver during the Drivers Parade. The expansive two-story hospitality suite included two plunge pools, a climate-controlled indoor lounge, a covered rooftop viewing area overlooking turn 3, a rotating menu by the award-winning chef Brad Kilgore, live commentary by motorsports announcer Greg Creamer, and art exhibitions by renowned artists such as Paul Oz, Manu Campa and Marcos Cojab.

The Pickleball House

The Pickleball House hosted a one-day, exclusive pop-up pickleball tournament and networking event during the 2023 race week. Created by former student-athlete and pickleball aficionado Drew Danzeisen, the pop-up was held at JW Marriott Marquis Miami. The all-day event welcomed hundreds of athletes, creators and business professionals for an exclusive pop-up pickleball networking experience curated for all levels of players. Notable guests included Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem and pickleball-pro Bobbi Oshiro.

MAXIM’s at Hyde Beach

Photo By: Joseph Cane

MAXIM was once again back in Miami and transformed Hyde Beach at the SLS South Beach into a chic outdoor lounge for people from across the globe to enjoy a musical experience by DJ Ruckus. Guests in attendance include Bravo’s Housewives of Miami Lisa Hochstein, Mary Fitzgerald, Netflix’s Selling Sunset Jason Oppenheim and more.

HUMMER House

Hosted by hospitality mogul David Grutman, this exclusive and star-studded event was curated in partnership with GMC and SHOWstudio. Guests include Miami VIPs, Miami socialites, celebrities, and an exceptional performance by DJ Khaled. Other notable guests included Maluma, Paul Wesley, Becky G, Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan, Chantel Jeffries, Dak Prescott, and more.

The Ritz-Carlton Silver Arrows Lounge

Brooklyn Beckham enjoying the Miami Grand Prix from The Ritz-Carlton Silver Arrows Lounge. The Ritz- Carlton is the Official Hotel Partner of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. - Photo Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

Guests escaped the Miami heat at The Ritz-Carlton Silver Arrows Lounge. As the official hotel partner of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team, the space featured design elements incorporating the iconic hospitality brand. Notable guests included Brooklyn Beckham, Jodie Turner-Smith, Anthony Capuano, the president and CEO of Marriott International, Tina Edmundson, the president of luxury at Marriott International, and more.

Miami Race Nights at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Miami Beach’s iconic venue was transformed for this epic poolside concert. Featuring performances by Alec Monopoly, Kaskade, and Fast & Furious star, Ludacris, partygoers danced the night away, celebrating the end of an iconic race week.

Doya

Max Verstappen is all smiles as he celebrates his second Miami Grand Prix victory at trendy Miami hot spot Doya on Sunday night with the restaurant’s owners, Rob van den Blink, executive chef Erhan Kostepen and Jerry Böck. Verstappen is a regular at the Aegean eatery whenever he’s in town. Photo Courtesy: Doya

Wynwood’s Aegean destination became a victory celebration when Max Verstappen arrived to celebrate his second Miami Grand Prix victory. His girlfriend Kelly Piquet, DJ Martin Garrix, and friends and family were in attendance. The restaurant’s owners, Erhan Kostepen, Jerry Böck, and Rob van den Blink, later joined the group.