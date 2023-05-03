Hard Rock Stadium Prepares To Host The Miami Grand Prix

By: Cassie Scott By: Cassie Scott | | Lifestyle Events Entertainment

RECOGNIZED AS THE BEST NEW EVENT OF 2022, THE 2023 FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX IS GEARING UP FOR ITS SECOND EVENT IN SOUTH FLORIDA.

Aerial views from the inaugural year of Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix PHOTO COURTESY OF HARD ROCK STADIUM

It’s off to the races as the 2023 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix returns to Hard Rock Stadium this May. Since the success of last year’s sell-out race, South Florida Motorsports announced the expansion of 3,000 grandstand seats, allowing more fans to experience the incredible spectacle. This year the race will also feature a brand-new Paddock Club—a permanent three-story building built above the pits overlooking the start/finish line as well as new luxury club spaces, including The Vista at Turn 1 and The Boathouse at MIA Marina. Additionally, they’ll debut the newly upgraded 3-day general admission campus pass experience, where all attending fans will have an exclusive insight into the behind-the-scenes working of a Formula 1 paddock from the 300-level of Hard Rock Stadium and have access to visit the MIA Marina for views, food and beverage alongside stunning luxury yachts at the inside of Turns 6-7. Fulfilling your need for speed, prepare to be wowed from start to finish with trackside luxury. 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens,