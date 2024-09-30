The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Returns For Its 65th year

Lifestyle, Events, Community,

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show sets sail for its 65th year



The annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is making waves as it returns for its 65th year with enhanced experiences. Famously known as the largest in-water boat show across the seven seas, the upcoming exhibit showcases thousands of ships and marine experiences across seven different venues in serious style.

Guests can step inside a nautical AquaZone and discover an array of fishing boats, runabouts, cruisers, marine accessories, fishing equipment, diving gear and personal watercraft. Looking for luxury cruisers? The Designers Pavilion at Superyacht Village is set to be larger than ever, showcasing cutting-edge designs, the largest vessels of the show and innovations in luxury yachts such as the Benetti Oasis 34 M, which features a 270-degree view from the stern, main deck saloon and glass-front dip pool. Guests can also get a VIP Club experience with an exclusive Sunday brunch, access to special celebrity guests, unique pop-up activations, a premium open bar, gourmet food and more.

Making a splash with new programming, an expanded lineup of seminars, culinary offerings and more, this show is a can’t-miss to kick off South Florida’s peak season. 801 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale,@flibsofficial