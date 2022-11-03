Fortnite and Ralph Lauren Launch An Epic Collaboration

By: Alessandra Adams By: Alessandra Adams | | Lifestyle Style & Beauty

The world of interactive video games and high-quality fashion are coming together once more for an epic collab. Ralph Lauren and Fortnite, created by Epic Games, are joining forces for a digital capsule collection for game users and a physical collection for shoppers.

A collaboration of this style is new for the fashion brand. The digital apparel and accessories collection is debuting in the Fortnite item shop, while the physical items can be found through Ralph Lauren.

After five decades of the iconic Polo pony, the brand redesigned the pony to have a Fortnite twist for the collab. The new design commemorates the partnership and is the first of Ralph Lauren’s digital capsules.

The designs were influenced by the gaming design aesthetic of Fortnite. The capsule was intended to showcase the Ralph Lauren we all know and love with a gamer twist. The physical collection allows viewers to take those digital outfits and bring them to life.

“Ralph Lauren has always designed dreams and created new worlds,” says David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer of Ralph Lauren, in the press release.

Ralph Lauren is embracing the changing times with this new collaboration and taking a step into the world of gaming. They are holding on to their tradition of digital innovation through immersive virtual experiences and stand-out digital products.

“Authentically expressing yourself is core to the player experience inside Fortnite,” says Adam Sussman, president of Epic Games, in the press release.

Now, onto the actual pieces, the collection draws inspiration from the Polo Stadium Collection and Polo Sport collection from the 90s. The collection features a dark red and black boot with white laces, classic polos with the new logo, black and blue tops, sweats and baseball caps among others. The digital capsule has two outfits that will be available to purchase starting November 5.

The physical collection will be available on November 2 through RalphLauren.com. To celebrate the launch, Ralph Lauren and Fortnite are teaming up for a Twitch live stream event on November 3 at 1:00 PM EST. The live stream will allow viewers to interact with their favorite gamers, celebrities and influencers.

The two brands are also pairing up for a stadium cup tournament on November 4. This will be the first time a luxury brand will co host a global player tournament in Fortnite.

As one can see, the launch is partnered with activities and more ways for the players to interact with the brand and the game. To check out the physical collection, you can head over to the Ralph Lauren website, or to take a peek at the digital capsule you can head over to Fortnite.