Four Residences That Will Make Every Type of Man Feel at Home

Emily Christensen | April 8, 2021

WHETHER YOU’RE AN AVID GOLFER, ADRENALINE JUNKIE, BOOKWORM OR YACHTER, THESE FOUR RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS BOAST AMENITIES FOR EVERY TYPE OF MAN TO FEEL AT HOME.



The on-site marina complete with 36 dockages at The Ritz-Carlton Residences Miami Beach, perfect for those who love to be out at sea PHOTO BY KIM SARGENT

RITZ-CARLTON RESIDENCES MIAMI BEACH

Experience a gold standard of living at The Ritz-Carlton Residences. Situated on Miami Beach, the list of amenities at The Ritz-Carlton is far from short. The property has an on-site marina with 36 private boat dockages and a private on-site captained day yacht—providing you with the perfect daytrip adventure on the water. Bookworms can also immerse themselves in a library full of thought-provoking books. The library is filled with collectibles, artifacts, art and design books, enhanced by a collection of inspiring modern design pieces that complete the space. Along with this, The Ritz boasts a state-of-the-art fitness center, movie theater and a club room with a pool table and virtual golf to enhance day-to-day living with endless activities. The Ritz-Carlton Residences offers something for every type of man, allowing residents to indulge in the highest form of luxury and a life filled to its fullest. 4701 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach, @theresidencesmiamibeach





One of the biggest enticements of the ultraluxe Turnberry Ocean Club is its prestigious golf club, allowing golf lovers to take part in the sport just steps away from home. PHOTO COURTESY OF TURNBERRY ISLE COUNTRY CLUB

TURNBERRY OCEAN CLUB

Located in the heart of Sunny Isles Beach, Turnberry Ocean Club offers residents a lifestyle of luxurious golfing and rich heritage. Residents can take pleasure in a complimentary one-year membership to Turnberry’s prestigious golf club, which is home to unparalleled services and instructions by renowned PGA and USTA pros. On top of this, members have unlimited playtime on two Raymond Floyd-designed championship golf courses. After golfing, enjoy access to members-only dining options at the Harry Soffer Dining Room or celebrity chef Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak restaurant. Turnberry’s state-of-the-art wellness and spa, AME Spa, is another luxurious amenity, which includes a Himalayan salt room and additional regeneration offerings to allow for recovery after a long day. For the golf lover looking to enjoy the sport just steps away from home, Turnberry offers the perfect oasis. 19999 W. Country Club Drive, Miami, @turnberryoceanclub





Turnberry’s AME Spa offers relaxation and regeneration PHOTO COURTESY OF: TURNBERRY ISLE COUNTRY CLUB

THE ESTATES AT ACQUALINA

The Estates at Acqualina collaborated with Reddymade Architecture & Design to design Villa Acqualina, an ultraluxe residential complex with a wide range of amenities that will make you never want to leave the building. The four-level complex features the Wall Street Traders Club—a business room for like-minded individuals to come together. Enjoy the benefits of work and play, as you’re able to take care of business in a sociable environment while following market trends and trades. After a long week of work, residents can unwind with a full floor of fun featuring all sorts of stimulating activities, from an ice-skating rink to a bowling alley, movie theater and even a Formula One racing simulator—which is so realistic that it allows you to pilot a superfast Formula One car or drift in a 4WD rally car around the dirt. The residences are aimed to open in late 2021 and will be located on the grounds of the five-star, five-diamond Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach, where residents can expect nothing less than iconic ocean views and pure paradise. 17895 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, @estatesatacqualina





The Formula One racing simulator at The Estates at Acqualina PHOTO COURTESY OF: ARX SOLUTIONS

PANORAMA TOWER

Panorama Tower prides itself on being the tallest building in Florida, soaring 85 stories. This chic luxury residential rental building located along Brickell Bay Drive offers exquisite interiors and endless amenities—one of the most exciting being an interactive golf simulator. In Panorama Tower’s sports room, residents can perfect their golf swing from the comfort of their own homes. The simulator is complete with a set of golf clubs that allows golfers to aim at a range of targets, practice on various top-ranked championship courses and experience 3D flyover views, granting you the perfect leg up for your next competition. Within the expansive sports and game room, residents can also find a billiards table and foosball, providing a casual place to catch up with friends on the weekend. For the urban-dwelling man, Panorama Tower delivers nothing short of luxurious city living with top-tier amenities. 1100 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, @panoramatower





The golf simulator at Panorama Tower will allow residents to perfect their golf swing. PHOTO COURTESY OF: PANORAMA TOWER