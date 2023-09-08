Gaucho Buenos Aires Debuts Its First Jewelry Line

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Lifestyle Style & Beauty Style Style & Beauty style and beauty

GAUCHO BUENOS AIRES DEBUTS ITS FIRST JEWELRY COLLECTION FOR BOTH MEN AND WOMEN.



Gaucho Buenos Aires’ jewelry collection is inspired by the spirit of Argentina. PHOTOS BY VALENTINA MAROZZI

Created to bring the Argentinian spirit to Miami, Gaucho Buenos Aires delivers the bold energy of the “gaucho” to fashion connoisseurs. As the brand makes its first foray into jewelry, Lautaro Garcia de la Pena, the brand’s creative director, shares the new line has five central themes: the lasso, resolute, Solaris, genesis and timeless.

“The inspiration behind the jewelry collection is the spirit of Argentina, all the sources the Gaucho has to survive and their attributes,” Garcia de la Pena shares.

A key symbol within the collection is the Sun, also featured on the Argentinian flag. Symbolizing freedom and independence, Garcia de la Pena notes the Sun’s importance within the line.

“The sun symbolizes various aspects that are important to Argentina. It represents energy, vitality, and the life-giving force of the sun,” he shares. “It also symbolizes freedom, independence and the birth of a new nation. The use of the sun in the flag and coins serves as a reminder of Argentina’s history, the fight for liberation and the country’s cultural heritage.”

Featuring various designs for both men and women, the collection is made up entirely of silver 925, the purest silver, to honor Argentinian history.

“Argentina is known as the country of silver; that’s why the conquerors came in the first place— for the silver,” Garcia de la Pena explains. “Our main river is called Rio de la Plata, which translates to the silver river, and the second reason is because it is a material that is loyal and never changes.”

Made to last forever as permanent fixtures in jewelry collections, Gaucho’s exquisite line and craftsmanship set the collection apart from others. From sculptural cuff s to linked chains, the designs carry guests through the brand’s developing history. 112 NE 41st St. Ste 106, Miami, @gauchobuenosaires