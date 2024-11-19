Discover Gaucho-Buenos Aires Lucky Bag This Holiday Season

    

Gaucho-Buenos Aires Offers The Lucky Bag This Holiday Season

By: Briyana Wilson By: Briyana Wilson | November 19, 2024 | Style & Beauty, Style, Style & Beauty Feature, Style & Beauty, Shop,

The Lucky Bag by Gaucho-Buenos Aires embodies high-quality craftsmanship.

The Lucky Bag, embossed leather saddle bag in Sky Blue. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BRAND
Gaucho-Buenos Aires’s next-level designs explore the equestrian world, as demonstrated by one of its most iconic pieces, the Lucky Bag. Combining original designs and high-quality materials emphasizing superior craftsmanship, the seventies-styled bag highlights the need for versatility, featuring two removable straps, a perfectly placed pocket and a concealed magnetic closure for easy accessibility. Stamped with Gaucho’s signature horseshoe logo and the equestrian-style braided handle, every detail pays a timeless tribute to Argentinian culture. 112 NE 41st St. Ste. 106, Miami,@gauchobuenosaires, gaucho.com

Gaucho-Buenos Aires lead designer, Carmen Vils PHOTO COURTESY OF THE BRAND
Photography by: Photo Courtesy of the Brand

