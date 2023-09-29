George And Amal Clooney Host 2023 Albie Awards Gala: See The Red Carpet Pics

The Clooney Foundation For Justice's gala, named after Justice Albie Sachs—a key figure in the end of apartheid in South Africa, honored human rights advocate Dr. Denis Mukwege, reporters Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, Ukrainian human rights group NGO Truth Hounds, the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom and Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.
Julianna Marguiles, Viola Davis, Sofia Vergara, Matt Damon, Scarlett Johannson, Cindy Crawford were just a few of the names on the red carpet.
See the photos below.
George And Amal Clooney
Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key, George And Amal Clooney