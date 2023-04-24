Georgia Gibbs Shares Her Favorite Wellness Practices

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | People Lifestyle Interviews

MIAMI-BASED AUSTRALIAN MODEL GEORGIA GIBBS REFLECTS ON HER PERSONAL HEALTH JOURNEY AND SOME OF HER FAVORITE WELLNESS TEACHINGS.



PHOTO BY MARK SULLIVAN

After struggling with various health issues, from autoimmune disease, chronic inflammation, acne, depression and POTS, international model Georgia Gibbs (@georgiagibbs_) has discovered the power of holistic medicine and natural remedies. Now, the Select Miami model (@selectmodelmiami) uses her personal experience and degree in Eastern medicine to build a community of support to help others on their healing journey. Find out more.



PHOTO BY: VERONICA SAMS

How would you describe yourself in three words?

Open-minded, passionate and gentle

What are some words you live by?

My greatest gifts have always come from my most challenging experiences—whether that gift is learning about myself, realizing what matters in my life, leading me to a stronger purpose or giving me a greater perspective.

What is your favorite exercise?

Anything that doesn’t feel like a chore! I’ll dance for exercise, go for long walks, hike or do yoga. I’ve also always been a fan of Pilates.



PHOTO BY NICOLE LEBRIS

What is one beauty ritual you follow every day?

I call it inside-out beauty! Start by lowering inflammation, calming your nervous system and finishing with something that feels nourishing. This may look like taking my shoes off and going outside on the grass or the sand, having a stretch, walking or doing yoga. Then I finish with a fulfilling breakfast and all over face and body oil.

What is something you can never overinvest in?

Yourself

Do you have any advice you’d give to your teenage self?

Stop being so hard on yourself; what other people think of you reflects how they feel about them, and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t achieve what you dream about. I also hated reading as a teen and truly wish I had read more books!



PHOTO BY NICOLE LEBRIS