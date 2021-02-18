Get a Home Brew at Miami's Newest (and Oldest) Brewery

Diana Torres | February 18, 2021 | Food & Drink Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink Migration

THE HEART OF MIAMI NOW HOUSES THE NEWEST BREWERY THAT DATES TO OVER A CENTURY IN THE MAKING.

A tropical mural in the brew and tap room PHOTO COURTESY OF CERVECERÍA LA TROPICAL

Established over a century ago, Cervecería La Tropical becomes Miami’s newest brewery after being Cuba’s oldest. The state-of-the-art brewery features a tap room, garden and restaurant offering tapas and live music as entertainment. Imbibe on five handcrafted beers including lagers, sours, barrel-aged and ales that will increase to 15-plus over the next six months, or try La Tropical’s signature brew, La Original amber lager, which will take you back to 1888 where it all began. Take your experience outdoors to the 10,000-square-foot gardens filled with local art and murals that reflect all the Wynwood vibes. The Latin Caribbean-inspired restaurant is set to be led by executive chef Cindy Hutson with a menu of exquisite tapas made from scratch. CEO Manny Portuondo, the great-great-grandson of the land’s original owner, and his partner Ramon Blanco Herrera, great-grandson of La Tropical's founding family, have had a clear vision: to evolve Cervecería La Tropical into a cultural community spot in Miami. “The rebirth of Cervecería La Tropical represents a dream come true,” says Portuondo, “fulfilling a lifelong passion to resurrect the brewery with a new permanent home in Miami, a city infused with Latin and Caribbean sabor.” Cuban craft beers, tapas, live music and friends—sounds like the perfect getaway without having to get away. 42 NE 25th St., Miami, @latropicalbeer; @cervecerialatropical