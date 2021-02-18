Get Your Nostalgic Fix With a '90s Photo Throwback

Phebe Wahl | February 18, 2021 | People

IN THE ’90S AND EARLY AUGHTS, MIAMI WAS EN FUEGO—AND OCEAN DRIVE WAS ALWAYS AT THE CENTER OF IT ALL. FROM PAST ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS TO NEW YEAR’S EVE BACCHANALS, A LOOK BACK AT THE PARTIES AND PEOPLE THAT LIT UP THE NIGHT.





From left: Sylvester Stallone attends Gianni Versace’s New Year’s Eve party in 1994 at Versace’s home in South Beach; Michael Chiklis at Gianni Versace’s New Year’s Eve party in 1994; singer John Mellencamp and Elaine Irwin pose for a photo at Ocean Drive’s ninth anniversary party at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. JOHN MELLENCAMP AND ELAINE IRWIN PHOTO BY JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES; ALL OTHER PHOTOS BY RON GALELLA, LTD./RON GALELLA COLLECTION VIA GETTY IMAGES





Clockwise from top left: The New Miami Sound Machine members Carla Ramirez, Lorena Pinot and Sohanny Gross arrive at Ocean Drive’s ninth anniversary party at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel; Jennifer Esposito poses during a New Year’s Eve party at Ian Schrager’s Delano Hotel in Miami Beach in 2002; Stephen Dorff with publicist and event planner Lara Shriftman during the Art Loves Design event at Art Basel Miami Beach in 2002; New York Giants cornerback Jason Sehorn attending the Claiborne for Men fashion show NFL party; hip-hop group Salt-n-Pepa (Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton) attend The Box Unwrapped party to celebrate the new network offices for new music channel The Box in Miami in 1995. CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT, PHOTOS BY: JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES; DAVID FRIEDMAN/GETTY IMAGES; ROSE HARTMAN/GETTY IMAGES; DAVE ALLOCCA/DMI/THE LIFE PICTURE COLLECTION VIA GETTY IMAGES; RON GALELLA, LTD./RON GALELLA COLLECTION VIA GETTY IMAGES





Clockwise from top left: Cameron Diaz and Edward Norton attend the Tommy Hilfi ger party at Bar Room in Miami in 1999; Gianni Versace and Donatella Versace at the Versace Jeans Couture boutique in Miami; Angie Harmon and Jason Seahorn at the Louis Vuitton party in the Miami Design District in 2002; athlete/ actor Ed Marinaro and date Crystal Dalton attend Pierre Cossette’s viewing party for Super Bowl XVII, Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Redskins; Diane Kruger, Guillaume Canet and Joseph Gordon-Levitt pose during a New Year’s Eve party at Ian Schrager’s Delano Hotel in 2002. CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT, PHOTOS BY: KEVIN MAZUR/WIREIMAGE; RON GALELLA, LTD./RON GALELLA COLLECTION VIA GETTY IMAGES;PATRICK MCMULLAN/GETTY IMAGES; NAKI/REDFERNS/GETTY IMAGES; DAVID FRIEDMAN/GETTY IMAGES





Clockwise from top left: Alejandra Gutierrez and Julio Iglesias Jr. at Ocean Drive’s 10th anniversary party; British singer Mick Hucknall of the group Simply Red at his club bash on South Beach; k.d. lang and K.C. of K.C. and the Sunshine Band at a party for Cher Live at Liquid Power 96; actress Maureen McGovern attends the 50th birthday party for Michael Tilson Thomas at the New World Symphony in Miami in 1994; singers Anthony Kiedis and Lenny Kravitz at a Tommy Hilfi ger party. CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT, PHOTOS BY: RODRIGO VARELA/WIREIMAGE; MANNY HERNANDEZ/GETTY IMAGES; DAVE ALLOCCA/THE LIFE PICTURE COLLECTION VIA GETTY IMAGES; RON GALELLA, LTD./RON GALELLA COLLECTION VIA GETTY IMAGES; DAVE ALLOCCA/DMI/THE LIFE PICTURE COLLECTION VIA GETTY IMAGES





Clockwise from top left: Stone Temple Pilots lead singer Scott Weiland hanging out at Bash Nightclub; Emilio and Gloria Estefan kissing at the wrap-up party for her U.S. tour at the Delano Hotel; Andy Garcia during the record release party for Mambo King at Centro Vasco in Miami in 1994; Peggy Johnson and Tara Solomon during an anniversary party hosted by Sean Penn in South Beach; Jennifer Love Hewitt in Miami for a back-to-school fashion show and to promote her new movie House Arrest; Susanne Bartsch and David Barton at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami Beach in 1998; supermodels and a super player... Australian tennis ace Mark Philippoussis (right) meets Mark Vanderloo and Esther Canadas... out partying in South Beach. CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT, PHOTOS BY: MANNY HERNANDEZ/GETTY IMAGES; RON GALELLA, LTD./RON GALELLA COLLECTION VIA GETTY IMAGES; RON C. ANGLE/GETTY IMAGES; MANNY HERNANDEZ/GETTY IMAGES; RON GALELLA, LTD./RON GALELLA COLLECTION VIA GETTY IMAGES; PATRICK MCMULLAN/GETTY IMAGES





Clockwise from top left: Actor Pauly Shore and a friend pose during a New Year’s Eve party at Ian Schrager’s Delano Hotel in Miami Beach in 2002; RuPaul dressed in shiny gray at a Louis Vuitton party at the Delano Hotel; actress/rapper Queen Latifah, Ingrid Casares and k.d. lang at the “Live@ Liquid” Power 96 party for Cher; Stephen Dorff and Georgina Grenville at an Ocean Drive party in 1996; MTV personality Jon Stewart and girlfriend Tracey McShane at an HBO party at the Cardozo Hotel in Miami Beach in 1996. CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT, PHOTOS BY: DAVID FRIEDMAN/GETTY IMAGES; MANNY HERNANDEZ/GETTY IMAGES; THE LIFE PICTURE COLLECTION VIA GETTY IMAGES; PATRICK MCMULLAN/GETTY IMAGES; MANNY HERNANDEZ/GETTY IMAGES