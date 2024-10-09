Gift Guide: 9 Gifts For the Forever Voyager

    

By Faye Power Vande Vrede By Faye Power Vande Vrede | October 9, 2024 | Lifestyle, Lifestyle Feature,

Ensure your favorite traveler is perfectly prepared for their next grand adventure with these must-have gifts.

LOW_RES_SAKS_1.png

Montblanc MB 01 over-ear headphones

LOW_RES_SAKS_2.png

Rationale The Global Travel six-piece skincare kit

LOW_RES_SAKS_4.png

Daum Savana large crystal elephant

HERMESSUIT.jpg

Hermès R.M.S Cabin suitcase in H feather printed canvas

HIGH_RES_NET_1.jpg

Slip Aquarius printed silk sleep mask

HIGH_RES_TIFFANY_1.jpg

Tiffany & Co. Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Ribbons small ostrich shoulder bag in Neon Tanzanite

LOW_RES_CELINE.png

Celine by Hedi Slimane manicure kit in Triomphe canvas

Balenciaga Bel Air XL Carry All bag


Photography by: COURTESY OF BRANDS

