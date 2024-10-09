Gift Guide: 9 Gifts For the Forever Voyager

By Faye Power Vande Vrede
October 9, 2024
Ensure your favorite traveler is perfectly prepared for their next grand adventure with these must-have gifts.
Montblanc MB 01 over-ear headphones
Rationale The Global Travel six-piece skincare kit
Daum Savana large crystal elephant
Hermès R.M.S Cabin suitcase in H feather printed canvas
Slip Aquarius printed silk sleep mask
Tiffany & Co. Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Ribbons small ostrich shoulder bag in Neon Tanzanite
Celine by Hedi Slimane manicure kit in Triomphe canvas
Balenciaga Bel Air XL Carry All bag
Photography by: COURTESY OF BRANDS