Treat those who prefer a night in to culinary delights and cozy candles and scents made for slumber, perfect for savoring the comforts of home.

Boarderie artisan cheese and charcuterie board, boarderie.com Caviar Kaspia caviar tin, caviarkaspia.com The Laundress Beauty Sleep laundry detergent and fabric spray set, thelaundress.com Diptyque advent calendar, diptyqueparis.com Jeni’s Ice Creams Bestsellers Collection, jenis.com Ladurée 2024 advent calendar, laduree.us Joe’s Stone Crab Claws for Celebration, goldbelly.com Glasshouse Fragrances advent calendar, us.glasshousefragrances.com Products are independently selected by our editors. We may earn an affiliate commission from links.