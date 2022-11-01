By: The Editors By: The Editors | | Lifestyle

So you wanna show someone special how much they mean to you, but you don't want to break the bank—or maybe you already went all out on a big gift and you want to shower them with lots of other little things that will make the holidays extra exciting. These luxury items run the gamut from makeup to fashion, toys for the little ones and tech gadgets for the adults who still like to tinker; but best of all, they're all under $100!

Rouge Hermès Matte Metallic Lipstick

Gift this lipstick from the Fall Winter 2022 Rouge Hermès lipstick collection. Choose from shades rouge grenat as shown above, rouge cinabre or rouge feu to pretty up the pout of your gift recipient. $72

Chanel Illuminating Blush Powder

The micro-fine soft pigment of the Chanel Illuminating Blush Powder gives a smooth and seamless finish for a healthy glow. Gift her radiance and warmth with this luminous blush compact. $70

The Saturn Diaries (signed)

Healing is part of wellness, and that is why The Saturn Diaries is the perfect gift to elevate yourself. This fabulous book by Celebrity tarot reader and spiritual guide to the stars, Rebecca Szymczak (aka Cardsy B) tells how she went from being a "fashion bitch" to a "wellness bitch." Each chapter finishes with a spell, elixir, or ritual I devised on my healing journey of discovery and self-rememberance. This book is a rallying cry for anyone who wants to embrace their inner witch and make their own magic. From $19.99

Calm Subscription

This year gift yourself or a loved one one of the number one apps for relaxation and better sleep because you don't need to buy anything extra to achieve that peaceful state of mind. Now you can be calm in the comfort of your home with a Calm yearly subscription and enjoy the advantages of improved sleep, relaxation, and mindfulness. Each gift card allows you a year's Calm Premium subscription and unlimited access to the brand's growing content library. From $69.99

Parks Projects Candles

Show your love for our national parks by taking your favorite one home in the form of an accurately-scented candle! Park Projects advocates for parkland conservation and creates several different products for you to flaunt your support for their dedicated efforts, such as this adorable hand-poured candle that instantly transports you to Joshua Tree with its best smells and can also burn for 80 hours! $24.99

Daisy Earrings

These Daisy Earrings by Purpose Jewelry are ethically handcrafted by artisans escaping human trafficking in Uganda, India, Mexico, and the United States of America, with 100% of their proceeds going towards their non-profit International Sanctuary which houses the young women and provides them healthcare, education, and fair wages. These earrings are satin brush-finished in brass and are made in their Uganda Sanctuary. $30.00

Yoga Sleep Dohm® Classic Sound Machine

Yoga Sleep's Dohm® Classic Sound Machine is a luxuriously affordable must-have, as it carefully exudes a delicate natural white noise that can be precisely customized to ensure you receive the best quality of sleep. With a wide range of fashionable colors to choose from, the vital benefits this cost-effective and helpful device offers is truly priceless. $47.99

MUNICIPAL Polo T-Shirt

MUNICIPAL Co-founder Mark Wahlberg is constantly seen rocking the MUNICIPAL Polo T-Shirt for a reason. As innovative as it is stylish, this polo provides lightweight stretch that takes you from the golf course to dinner with friends. Available in a variety of colors and patterns, this one is a no-brainer. From $58

The Dalmore 14

The newest member of The Dalmore Principal Collection marks the first expression to be finished in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks from Spain, which adds a layer of sweetness to The Dalmore’s house style. Imbibers will take in notes of citrus, liquorice, caramel, figs, dates and maple syrup. $56.99+ (up to 99.99)

Frey Ranch Distillery Bourbon

Five generations of agriculture tradition are embedded in Frey Ranch Distillery bottles. With this Nevada-grown spirit, delight in sustainably-grown, award-winning whiskey bourbon with oak and citrus aromas and vanilla, caramel, banana chips and dried hay on the palate. $50

Gino Angelini Authentic Italian Artisanal Sauces

The roots of authentic Italian dining in Los Angeles can be traced to Angelini Osteria, a renowned Beverly Grove restaurant that has been open for more than twenty years. Bring some of the culinary magic right home with Gino Angelni’s artisanal sauces, which bottle up his philosophy that the best food is simple and made with the highest-quality ingredients. Options include organic marinara, limone and amatriciana, among others. $24.98+

Blue Bottle Subscription

When you gift a Blue Bottle subscription, you’re gifting coffee that is highly curated, of meticulous quality, is ethically sourced and comes from small-batch roasts. Even better, you can personalize the subscription according to whether they love espresso, cold brew or other blends. $13+

Creative Starter Kit

We can't deny that technology is part of our lives, including children's. However, there is nothing more gratifying than giving kids a learning gift where they can challenge their minds using a device. The Creative Starter Kit combines the best-selling Monster, Newton, and Masterpiece, which invite children to imagine, invent, explore, and play with an inspiring mix of art tools and cutting-edge technology while also being important for learning, dexterity, and skill development. It also features OSMO Base, a new Creative Board, four dry-erase markers, a microfiber eraser pouch, stackable storage for each game, and three game apps available for iPad and Amazon Fire. This gift is recommended for kids 5 to 10 and up. From $69.99

Cruise Ship Dollhouse Pretend Play Toys

This year multiple cruise lines have launched new vessels. As you play your next vacation in one of those fantastic ships, you can help your children pretend they are the captains of the most fabulous yacht with this gift. Children can open the dollhouse boat 180 degrees to reveal the ship cabin, kitchen with sink and refrigerator, bedroom with shower, swimming pool, and other features. The Cruise Ship Dollhouse is perfect for the pool or to imagine the warm summer months if you live in a cold place; nonetheless, the fun is endless. This toy is recommended for children 36 months and up. From $37.99