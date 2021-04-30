See NFL Star Giovani Bernard's Jaw-Dropping Harbor Beach Mansion, Listed for $10.9

Addison Aloian | April 30, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just scooped Giovani Bernard from the Cincinnati Bengals, and now, you can scoop the running back’s jaw-dropping Fort Lauderdale Harbor Beach estate.

Bernard just listed the waterfront home via Florida Luxurious Properties for $10.9 million, and we have stunning photos from the listing. Designed by Miami-based architecture firm Choeff Levy Fischman, the 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath single-family estate was built in 2020 and spans 5,320-square-feet.

CLF is known for its signature style that imbues mid-century motifs with tropical elements, using South American woods, exotic stones and water features to bring a sense of minimal elegance and rich ambiance. Bernard’s property at 1638 River Lane makes the most of its clean design with thoughtful outdoor lighting, an open layout and floor-to-ceiling glass doors that can pocket away, leaving unobstructed views of the gorgeous landscape.

“The client was inspired by the home we designed in Miami for another professional athlete, Alex Rodriguez, which is also a one-story, mid-century modern home with a pod design concept,” Paul Fischman, principal for Choeff Levy Fischman, is quoted in a press release. “Though monochromatic, the home is on the water so we blended tropical notes from the outside into the interiors.”

If the future buyer doesn’t have a boat, they might want to get one to take advantage of the home’s 220-foot-deep dock. Even without a boat, there’s plenty of outdoor fun to be had. The property boasts a pool, summer kitchen and outdoor shower.

Inside, one can entertain at the home theater or invite friends and family for a dinner party. The kitchen is ultra-modern with matte gray acrylic cabinets, a clean look that’s balanced by the quartz countertops and backsplash.

All white oak floors line the single-level home, while rich IPE wood and stone walls help set a relaxing tone. The master bedroom boasts a custom, exposed-concrete bed. The home also features a three-car garage and smart home operated system.

If buyers are worried about South Florida’s environmental woes, they’ll be pleased to know the house was built one foot higher than code requirements. There’s an onsite stormwater management system to minimize toxic runoff, and Low-E glazing to minimize solar heat gain and glare.

Beautiful and thoughtful, you can learn more about Bernard’s listing online and see photos of the home below.