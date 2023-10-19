Girl Skateboards Put Archival Decks, Sneakers Up For Auction

    

Girl Skateboards Put Archival Decks, Sneakers And More Up For Charity Auction

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | October 19, 2023 | Lifestyle

girl vans adidas lakai sneaker box, limited edition

Skateboarding has come a long way. From the dirty Dog Town days to the Olympic stage, skateboarding culture touches music, fashion, art and so many lives, and if you want to get a piece of that culture, the world of Girl is opening its doors.

Girl is a skateboard company founded in 1993 by Mike Carroll, Rick Howard and other pro skaters looking to provide the industry with something of its own.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the company, and it’s celebrating with a special archival auction via eBay, proceeds of which will support the nonprofit Deckaid, which works to exhibit and protect the history of skateboarding culture while supporting the youth of today.

girl old man boards

Three Decades of Girl, the auction, is open now and runs through Tuesday, Oct. 24, offering up a variety of vintage items and rarities, from a limited collectible sneaker box with Vans, Adidas and Lakai kicks; upcycled tees from the personal collection of the Girl Skateboard team; archival decks representing every year of Girl’s 30 years and more.

Curated by Deckaid, Girl is also exhibiting its own show in Los Angeles, a retrospective that tells the Girl story from start to present, inviting you to be a part of its future. The exhibit is open now through Saturday, Oct. 21, and you can visit it at 2130 Violet St. in LA.

It’s a cool piece of urban history, and it’s for a good cause. See more from the Three Decades of Girl auction below and learn more at ebay.com.

girl triple og shirt

girl bart simpson board

girl pretty sweet shirt

girl rick howard og board

girl tony lawson modern chair shirt


Photography by: Courtesy of eBay