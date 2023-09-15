Gisele Bündchen Purchases Equestrian Estate In South Florida

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Home & Real Estate Celebrity real estate Entertainment

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is the new homeowner of a $9.1 million equestrian estate in Southwest Ranches, the prestigious countryside located halfway between Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The purchase follows a history of South Florida real estate activity between Bündchen and former NFL husband Tom Brady. Most recently, Bündchen snagged a $11.5 million home in Surfside, directly across the water from Brady’s Indian Creek home.

The newly remodeled home sits on 7.5 acres and consists of nine bedrooms spanning across the main house and a standalone 10-stall barn equipped with guest accommodations. Soccer facilities, tennis courts, an infinity pool with a hot tub and fountain water features are just some of the draws to the property, in addition to an outdoor kitchen with a hibachi grill, pizza oven, BBQ pit and wine fridge. An outdoor haven day to night, the expansive fields are illuminated by garden lights that frame the multiple pathways and pergolas.

At almost 5,200 square feet, the interior of Bündchen’s new home features a first-floor main suite with a private bathroom and sitting area, an open concept living room with a fireplace that extends into a floating glass staircase and a gourmet kitchen complete with Italian Calacatta quartz countertops and a built-in bar.

Listing agent Chad Bishop told the Wall Street Journal that Bündchen plans to have horses, chickens and other farm animals, a common asset in the neighborhood where “horses are almost as common as people.” Southwest Ranches is known for its spacious plots of land, which has appealed to a number of celebrities such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chicago Bears stars Devin Hester and Brandon Marshall and Miami Heat star Udonis Johneal Haslem.