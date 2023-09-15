Miami Restaurants Triumph At The Restaurant & Bar Design Awards Competition

By: Cassie Scott By: Cassie Scott | | Food & Drink Lifestyle food Restaurants

In the heart of Miami’s thriving culinary and design scene, three prestigious hospitality venues and their teams triumphed in the 2023 Restaurant & Bar Design Awards Competition. Solidifying Miami’s status as a culinary and design innovation hub, Queen Miami Beach, Giselle and Amal received the highly regarded design awards, becoming the only three Florida destinations to earn this honor. Marking a benchmark for outstanding achievement during the 15th year of the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards, Queen, Giselle and Amal received accolades, celebrated as some of the world’s most imaginative spaces, reminding us that innovation knows no bounds.

Photo By: Craig Denis

Queen Miami Beach (@queenmiamibeach) was awarded the winner of the In Another Space category within the Americas region. Transforming the famed Paris Theater into the decadent dining destination that exists today, Queen Miami Beach takes its guests on an opulent journey. Upon entering the golden doors, guests discover a captivating space embodying extravagance with exquisite art deco aesthetics. Every step from the salon lounge to the grandiose main dining room reveals unparalleled and lavish architecture. The committee extended special recognition to Samy Chams of Prospect Design International for his meticulous vision behind the reimagined venue and Carlos Rodriguez of Escala Forma Studio for his lavish touch into each element of the space.

Photo By: Natelee Cocks

Giselle (@giselle.miami) earned global recognition in the Club and Night Venue category. Located on top of ultraclub E11EVEN, Giselle features an unprecedented haven of bold design expressed through juxtaposed elements from graffiti-embellished bathrooms to whimsical French lace baroque detailing. Visitors arrive in a private elevator to the sultry fantasy world of Giselle, and detailed designs and fittings from around the world tell the story. Giselle features solid alabaster lights made in Paris, outdoor furniture made in Cape Town, pendants from London and handmade bar lamps crafted in New York. Guests will find that with every visit, Giselle serves as an esteemed platform for the design industry.

Photo By Maxime Bocken

Rounding out Miami’s extensive win, Amal (@amalmiami) earned the Alfresco and Biophilic Design category award. Designed by Studio Munge, this esteemed eatery exemplifies a thoughtful connection to the natural environment. Throughout Amal, the lush tropical greenery is strategically placed to create a sense of indoor-outdoor living, gaining its influence from Lebanon’s coastal regions and contemporary Mediterranean architecture. Guests will find the ambiance, with its soft palette and muted hues contrasting against white plaster and raked oak wood, a magical experience. Amal’s profound artistry is characterized as a highly conceptualized space with a calm aura and an undeniable nod to old-world arabesque charm.

Each of these extraordinary venues carries a distinctive narrative, redefining the boundaries of design aesthetics and offering a glimpse into the dynamic future of the city’s hospitality excellence.