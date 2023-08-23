Giselle Miami Prepares To Welcome Internationally Revered DJ David Morales

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Lifestyle Parties Events Music Entertainment

Miami’s over-the-top extravagance just keeps getting better. Ushering in a new era of revelry, Giselle Miami (@Giselle.Miami), located on top of Miami’s E11EVEN and created by powerhouse duo E11EVEN and The Restaurant People, welcomes internationally revered DJ David Morales (@DJDavidMorales).

With an impressive resume producing for an all-star roster including Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Spice Girls, Eric Clapton, Pet Shop Boys, U2, Donna Summer and Whitney Houston, just to name a few, Morales is sure to set the tone for electronic music lovers and diners alike at Giselle's ultimate dinner party experience.

In preparation for the upcoming Dinner and a DJ event, where guests can enjoy a late-night dining experience from Giselle’s signature menu, we caught up with the Grammy award-winning record producer and songwriter, who will join the party on September 1 with live music and an unforgettable experience.

The list of musicians you have remixed or produced is incredible; was there a moment when you had to pinch yourself to see if you were dreaming?

I had to pinch myself many times, but working with Aretha Franklin was the ultimate pinch-me moment.

What are some of your favorite venues to play around in the world?

Stereo in Montreal

Pikes Hotel in Ibiza

Cavo Paradiso in Mykonos

Room 26 in Rome

Djoon in Paris

The Club in Bologna

You have seen so many changes in house music over the years; is there anything new we should be looking at?

I have no idea; it’s been very interesting to witness the evolution.

Who are you listening to these days?

I don’t listen to anyone besides the radio when I’m in the car. I’m usually in the studio working on new music.

What’s your most fondest Miami memory?

My fondest days were playing at Warsaw and Liquid in South Beach.

Who is your musical inspiration?

I grew up listening to soul music in the 60’ and 70’s.

Did you ever think the DJ would be the new rockstars?

Never in a million years. I am privileged to have been one of the first. But it’s amazing to see what the DJ has become.

Favorite food and drink?

Tequila, Italian and Japanese food.

Three things you can’t live without?

Sleep, music and a TV.

What is your favorite part of performing?

The instant gratification.

For more information and tickets, visit here. September 1; 15 NE 11 St., Miami