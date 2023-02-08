E11EVEN’s Rooftop Officially Unveils Giselle Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink Entertainment

Just in time for the ninth anniversary of the mega club that welcomed a new era of Miami debauchery, Giselle Miami reveals herself to the public atop the rooftop of the 24/7 party destination. Don’t be fooled, however—Giselle is no copy-cat to her hard-hitting big sister downstairs, rather a sophisticated culinary complement to the E11EVEN empire and a hot spot all on her own.

Unearthed by powerhouse duo E11EVEN and The Restaurant People, Giselle’s ethereal global fare and masterful cocktail programming swept guests away on opening weekend, the beginning of what is slated to be another decade of E11EVEN’s reign over Miami.

The Restaurant People comes well-equipped with a portfolio of South Florida hospitality ventures spanning over two decades, including YOLO and O Lounge, S3, Boatyard, Rooftop @1WLO, Casablanca Café and recently opened Miami rooftop lounge Rosa Sky.

“Our personalities and temperaments align perfectly with the TRP team. We have an equal desire to deliver over-the-top presentations, globally-inspired cuisine and spectacular service in an exciting Miami vibe dining environment,” said Dennis DeGori, owner and creator of E11EVEN Miami.

Over-the-top is precisely what E11EVEN and Miami are known for, which Giselle executes with delicate precision, from the design crafted by award-winning South Africa-based interior architect Tristan Du Plessis to the Asian, Mediterranean and French-inspired menu envisioned by Executive Chef Gustavo Zuluaga.

Global is the unifying theme across the design elements, cuisine and libations, reminiscent of the international clientele that flocks to E11EVEN year-round for an elite, full-service clubbing experience.

“We very much wanted to push the boundaries of what we are comfortable with in every aspect, from the menu to the environment,” said Tim Petrillo, CEO & co-founder of The Restaurant People. “Being on top of E11EVEN, we were able to take some very interesting creative freedoms.”

Upon arrival, guests will embark on a private elevator journey to the main entrance, where a mosaic-tiled tunnel will give way to Giselle’s striking interior highlighted by marble, velvet and wood finishings. The custom-built retractable roof is a match for a range of Miami weather, ensuring guests can comfortably dine in the indoor-outdoor space without hindrance.

The 14-seat marble-encased bar not only showcases the sexy “Head Over Heels” cocktail (a mix of E11EVEN Vodka, sparkling rosé, raspberry, lemongrass & citrus presented in a glass stiletto), but an additional multimedia art experience by Miami-based filmmaker and producer Frank Kelly. Capturing fleeting moments of Giselle’s seductive guise, the animated digital art display further lures guests in as they cradle their drink.

Extending from the bar area is the lounge/terrace, decked in black marble dining tables and wrap-around couches set against the moody skyline. A double-sided, pink neon sign seductively reads, “I’ll be here, if by chance, you’ll be too,” in the words of Giselle herself.

The central dining area is a sight to be had, beginning with the showstopping masterpieces that emerge from the kitchen in all phases of a luxurious gastronomic flight. At “First Glance,” choose from bluefin tuna truffle cones, truffle toast and kurobuta pork ribs, then be wooed by Giselle’s “Seaduction” with Chilean sea bass, Mediterranean branzino and flaming lobster thermidor, followed by peak “Desire” found in meats such as the eight-ounce filet mignon and free-range peking chicken.

Within a partially enclosed space lies three large-party, custom-built round tables embellished by sleek wood paneling and hand-carved trimmings. If an intimate date night is on the agenda, there are also plenty of tables for two where hushed exchanges are encouraged.

Giselle continues to cast her spell in the main dining room, thoughtfully coined “The Dream Room,” where the wildest of fantasies come true surrounded by 3D wood-carved walls and ceilings with ornate baroque detailing.

Whether followed by bottle service at E11EVEN or savored until closing, a night of gluttony and decadence will be had under Giselle’s alluring wing.