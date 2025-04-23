Gisou Pops Up In The Miami Design District

Style & Beauty, Events, Style, Style & Beauty, style and beauty,

The iconic beauty brand Gisou is bringing its viral pop-up activation to the Miami Design District. Founded by Negin Mirsalehi, Gisou was born from combining a passion for honey bees and haircare.

Following activations in Amsterdam, Paris, London and NYC since 2018, this marks Gisou's first pop-up in Miami, and its inaugural debut in the 305 is set to be nothing short of extraordinary. The brand’s newest pop-up will be the biggest in history, and it will celebrate its Lippie Island campaign and the launch of its Tinted Honey Infused Lip Oils. The pop-up runs from April 23 to 27 and will take Miami’s heat and style to a new level, transporting guests on a sun-soaked summer escape complete with cold drinks, Miami’s breezy air and, of course, decadent lip oils.

The Miami pop-up will showcase the playful and vibrant theme of Gloss Hour through immersive and interactive elements. With multiple content creation and photo moments, guests can enjoy exclusive products that are only available at the pop-up and Gisou’s signature honey-infused bestselling products. Products are also available at gisou.com and nationwide Sephora.