Givenchy And (b).Stroy Unveil NFTs From Colorful Capsule Collection

By: Kat Bein

Streetwear is the frontier of designer fashion, and NFTs are the frontier of web3. Why not put the three together, and why not let Givenchy run the ship?

The French luxury fashion house teamed with Atlanta-born (b).Stroy on a capsule collection that blends Givenchy’s technique and palette with the streetwear brand’s edgy silhouettes and futuristic approach.

Givenchy creative director Matthew M. Williams and (b).Stroy co-founders Brick Owens and Dieter “Du” Grams worked closely together to craft a head-turning lineup that can take the customer from day to night with effortless cool.

"(b).Stroy captures the essence of the street, and Matthew's work for Givenchy epitomizes urban style with Parisian flair,” Owens and Grams are quoted in a joint statement. “For this collaboration, we wanted to merge our respective aesthetics and create an experience that goes beyond the collection itself.”

In further celebration, a handful of the capsule collection’s most intrinsic pieces are turning into NFTs as digital wearables. Designed by experimental Web3 artist collective Felt Zine, the NFTs are now available to the public.

"Brick and Du are longtime friends who share my vision of fashion as an inclusive space for experimentation and expressing personal style,” Williams says. “Together, the three of us focused on creating streetwear with unexpected treatments that resonates beyond fashion and enters the realm of contemporary art on the street and in Web3.”

The full Givenchy x (b).Stroy collection brings brightly-colored patterns and graphic patches to create varsity jackets, futuristic footwear, eye-catching jeans, hoodies, t-shirts, statement bags and more.

The NFTs, likewise, bring six of these pieces together, specifically a patch-covered, pink bomber jacket; denim-wrapped boots; a patched, black, hooded bomber; a two-headed hoodie; a classic-fit t-shirt; and two-tone mid sneakers in mesh.

It’s an exciting new chapter in the stories of both Givenchy and (b).Stroy, and for the world of web3 fashion. It’s not Givenchy’s first foray into the world of NFTs. The French label previously collaborated with graphic artist Chito on a series of physical wearables and NFTs.

The work with (b).Stroy captures an entirely new aesthetic for virtual fashionistas to explore. See the full NFT set and the Givenchy x (b).Stroy collection, and learn more about how to nab these NFTs for yourself via givenchy.com.