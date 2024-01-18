Givenchy Teams With Disney On 'Frozen' Limited Collection For Kids

The collection features seven original pieces for boys and girls, including T-shirts, T-shirt dresses and more. All the “cool” kids will be seen wearing these looks from Winter through Spring and more.
The beloved film sets the color palette in a range of colors, from ice blue mesh to black-and-white high tops. Of course, Givenchy’s signatures are all over this collection, as are Frozen characters Elsa and Olaf.
Dress your own little snowman, snowgirl or Frozen fanatic in these sweet threads while supplies last. The limited collection is available now at Givenchy retailers and online at givenchy.com. See more of the collection in the images below.