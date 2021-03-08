See Givenchy's Fall/Winter 2021 Collection

Nilam Mukherjee | March 8, 2021 | Style & Beauty

Something wicked this way comes, and we are totally here for it.

Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection made its virtual debut this weekend for Paris Fashion Week. Unfolding into the world of subversive fashion, designer Matthew M. Williams didn’t hold back with this creative outpour. Putting a dark twist on the production, the show’s ominous sequence was enough to intrigue, transcending time and space while escaping reality altogether.

Meadow Walker, daughter of Paul Walker, made her jaw-dropping debut by opening the show alongside supermodels Jourdan Dunn, Bella Hadid and more. Models strutted on a reflective runway topped with water and were spotlit by descending beams of light.

Taking inspiration from Gen Z, looks from the collection were decorated with tassels, gems and fur, and accessorized with oversized Cuban chains, mini purses, backpacks, furry mittens and playful headpieces. Each look exuded power, intimacy and vulnerability all at once. The monochromatic collection played into the cool, aggressive and rebellious edge of the show, which was occasionally outshined by fiery red pieces.

William’s collection for Givenchy played with industrial and modern styles, placing a tense spotlight on high fashion and streetwear. The standoff was a take on the past year, featuring an unusual combination of comfort and the esoteric. From oversized fur coats to the avant-garde sculpted shoes, not one look went without a mixed and matched assortment of textiles and garments.

Staying true to his inspiration, in a statement to Vogue, Williams said “At the end of the day, it goes back to instinct and what I desire. I’m not so strategic. Hopefully, the customer likes what I like.” Certainly, the out-there designs made their mark on the runway.

See the full Givenchy Fall/Winter 21 fashion show below.

Read more about the Givenchy Fall/Winter Ready-to-Wear Collection via Vogue.