Global Champions Arabians Tour Captivates Miami Beach

By: Sophia Lalaounis By: Sophia Lalaounis | | Culture, Feature, Events, Celebrity,

The world’s premier Arabian horse championship series presented by Qatar Airways made waves with its unforgettable Miami Beach debut, blending elite equestrian sport, star-studded performances, and international flair along the sunlit shores.

The Global Champions Arabians Tour (GCAT), presented by Qatar Airways, made its highly anticipated debut on the iconic sands of Miami Beach from April 17–19, 2025, bringing with it a spectacle that drew international acclaim. As the second stop of the GCAT Americas series, the event seamlessly merged equestrian excellence with coastal grandeur, creating a backdrop where over 100 of the world’s most prized Arabian horses competed for top honors and a share of the $2.7 million prize fund. Among the many notable faces in attendance were Jeff Bezos, Jeremy Piven, Bethenny Frankel, and Terrence J, all drawn by the undeniable magnetism of the sold-out affair.

Notable attendees included Karolina Kurkova, Julia Lemigova, and Martina Navratilova, adding star power to the seaside celebration.



Over three captivating days, the beachside venue transformed into a global equestrian showcase, with categories judged meticulously on type, head and neck, body, legs, and movement. The championship culminated in a Saturday night finale where Tasheem PMA, Exxaltress, STA High Voltaj, Ibitsam Aljassimya, Masarat, and Rohara Aria Heiress took home top honors in their respective classes.

DJ Khaled closed the evening with a surprise performance of “All I Do Is Win,” adding the perfect finale to a weekend of unforgettable moments.



The evening’s triumphs were followed by a dazzling closing ceremony featuring aerial acrobatics, cinematic lighting, and a surprise performance of “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled, casting a luminous glow over the Miami skyline. “The Miami Beach stage has exceeded all expectations,” shared Faleh Al Nasr, Chairman of the Global Champions Arabians Tour. “We’ve brought the passion and artistry of Arabian horses to a global audience here, in a city that embraces culture, elegance, and excellence.”

Bringing elite equestrian sport to the coast, the tour delivered a weekend of spectacle, style, and show-stopping entertainment.



The celebration extended far beyond the arena. Thursday night opened with a soul-stirring beachfront concert by Sting, setting an extraordinary tone for the weekend. The crowd, dotted with luminaries including Gianni Infantino, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, and Mario Carbone, reveled in the atmosphere. On Saturday, Flo Rida ignited the final night with an electrifying performance, joined by appearances from DJ Khaled, Jeremy Piven, Karolina Kurkova, and Mayor Francis Suarez. Throughout the weekend, guests enjoyed an elevated culinary experience curated by Major Food Group, featuring selections from Carbone, ZZ’s, and Sadelle’s, while the immersive event village showcased global culture through curated retail and activations. With future stages set in São Paulo, Brandon, and Las Vegas, all roads now lead to the grand finale at the World Arabian Horse Championship Supreme in Doha, Qatar — the pinnacle of Arabian horse sport on the world stage. Click here for more information and to view rankings. @arabianstour