By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Travel

In Global Child: Protecting Paradise on MLux, Augusto Valverde brings his friends to Atlantis Paradise Island to discover how to protect the area while still enjoying the experience of travel.

The group goes shark diving, plants coral and more on the picturesque island.

Global Child is a series about traveling with thoughtful intentions. "We explore the world through the best experiences and we share life lessons and give back," Valverde said. "Every episode, we travel with purpose with friends, like Miss World, Miss Universe, philanthropists and other celebrities who want to make the world a better place."

Watch the full episode below: