By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Lifestyle

Global Child TV founder Augusto Valverde offers a fresh lens for luxury travel.



Global Child TV founder Augusto Valverde

“We believe that no matter your race, religion or background, you’re part of the family of humanity,” says Global Child TV founder Augusto Valverde. “We have so much more in common as humans than what sets us apart. So we go around the world having the best experiences and we give back.”

A former club promoter turned volunteer jail chaplain who is now dedicated to a life of service, Valverde has personally felt the transformative power of giving back. He shares a positive life lesson through each Global Child episode. “The more we gave, the happier I became, and I saw that we can really make a positive impact by making this our purpose.”

Over 32 destinations have been featured in the epic one-hour episodes including Dubai, Brasil, Greece and many others. Previous hosts include Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss Earth, NBC actresses, top influencers and Forbes instructor Peter Taunton. Yet, the real star is Valverde, whose charisma not only emanates from the screen but shines a spotlight on those in need.