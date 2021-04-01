Global Glam Magazine Launches House of Global Glam, A New Luxury E-Commerce Concept

Global Glam Magazine is an international luxury magazine that shares the world’s best-kept secrets to readers on a daily basis. As CEO Christine Philip best put it, Global Glam delivers “a publication that unites international style, cultures, customs, trends and events into one magazine.”

Global Glam has become more than just a magazine, it is a lifestyle brand. Some of the topics covered include glamorous city guides, interviews with powerhouses, movers and shakers, to fashion and beauty media content.

House of Global Glam is an ecommerce store within the Global Glam family that will let customers shop designer and private label brands up to 60% off the original price. Expect women’s clothing, accessories, jewelry, and samples straight off the runway or from Global Glam’s editorial photoshoots.

While a large part of the luxury fashion industry is considered especially wasteful, Global Glam will offer a method of high-end shopping that is much less harmful to the planet. House of Global Glam will resell authentic items and samples used in photoshoots or other purposes in order to accomplish the collective goal of reducing waste and reusing garments.

Designers carried at House of Global Glam will include private boutique labels, an in-house label, and top fashion houses such as Chanel, Dolce & Gabanna, Versace, and more. Shoppers will be able to find hidden treasures from the runway or from editorial magazine photoshoots. These are one-of-a-kind pieces from around the world that are not available to the masses, which are collected through partnerships with independent artisans. There will also be merchandise from House of Global Glam that is designed in-house.