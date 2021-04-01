Global Glam Magazine Launches House of Global Glam, A New Luxury E-Commerce Concept

Global Glam Magazine is an international luxury magazine that shares the world’s best-kept secrets to readers on a daily basis. As CEO Christine Philip best put it, Global Glam delivers “a publication that unites international style, cultures, customs, trends and events into one magazine.”
Global Glam has become more than just a magazine, it is a lifestyle brand. Some of the topics covered include glamorous city guides, interviews with powerhouses, movers and shakers, to fashion and beauty media content.
House of Global Glam is an ecommerce store within the Global Glam family that will let customers shop designer and private label brands up to 60% off the original price. Expect women’s clothing, accessories, jewelry, and samples straight off the runway or from Global Glam’s editorial photoshoots.
While a large part of the luxury fashion industry is considered especially wasteful, Global Glam will offer a method of high-end shopping that is much less harmful to the planet. House of Global Glam will resell authentic items and samples used in photoshoots or other purposes in order to accomplish the collective goal of reducing waste and reusing garments.
Designers carried at House of Global Glam will include private boutique labels, an in-house label, and top fashion houses such as Chanel, Dolce & Gabanna, Versace, and more. Shoppers will be able to find hidden treasures from the runway or from editorial magazine photoshoots. These are one-of-a-kind pieces from around the world that are not available to the masses, which are collected through partnerships with independent artisans. There will also be merchandise from House of Global Glam that is designed in-house.
fter having a successful eBay business, CEO Christine Philip started having in-person sample sales in New York City throughout 2019. She partnered with several venues, from Sotheby’s penthouses to boutiques on Madison Avenue.
As things began to pick up, the pandemic began, and Philip had to pivot. She has spent the past year building the ecommerce site and is excited to share it with the world, launching it in Miami.
Philip’s new concept of luxury ecommerce is blending a flash sale concept with a multitude of brands to produce an online sample sale format. “We are not like The RealReal, nor are we a Farfetch. We are somewhere in between,” said Philip.
This new way of shopping luxury fashion items is the perfect way to shop limited edition pieces that you may have otherwise missed at a discounted price, while not buying secondhand, either. The clothing items being sold are reused without making any compromises when it comes to quality, and you will be able to purchase the pristine items at a much more affordable price than other retailers.
House of Global Glam’s soft launch turned out to be a huge success. Clients were able to shop the collection for two days, and the launch concluded with a cocktail party at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.
To see the pieces for yourself, you can shop via the new online store here.
Photography by: