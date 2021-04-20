What You Need to Know About Breast Augmentation From Goals Plastic Surgery

| April 20, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Breast augmentation refers to a cosmetic surgical procedure performed to increase the size and shape of a woman's breasts. Goals Plastic Surgery is a trusted practice that offers the best and most reliable plastic surgery procedures in the US. The center has surgeons with years of experience in various surgical procedures that patients may need to enhance their physical appearance. More details regarding the procedures offered are available on the official website of Goals Plastic Surgery. According to Goals, many women choose to undergo breast augmentation for various reasons including,

• Having disproportionate breast sizes

• Generally small breasts

• Asymmetrical breasts

• Sagging or loose breasts

• Unevenly developed breasts

Goals Plastic Surgery is a highly-rated cosmetic surgery center for breast augmentation and other plastic surgery procedures. Their goal is to provide their patients with the best high-standard surgical procedures at affordable prices and leave a positive mark on their patient’s lives. Since its inception, Goals has worked on creating a solid online presence through social media. They are available on various social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Patients can see the ratings, reviews, and success stories from patients on their social media accounts.

Goals Plastic Surgery offers the best breast augmentation procedures by adhering to the globally approved and recommended surgical procedures. Before the surgery takes place, the surgeons ascertain if the patient is fit enough to undergo the surgical procedure and understand the benefits and risks associated with breast augmentation. The ideal candidate for this type of surgery should not be a smoker, pregnant, or breastfeeding. The ideal patient should be a generally healthy person.

The breast augmentation procedures can either be constructive as it is the case for cancer patients or a cosmetic surgery done for aesthetic purposes for women looking to enhance their breasts' appearances. The procedure can use either of the available two types of implants — saline and silicone implants. Saline implants are silicone shells full of sterile saltwater that is absorbable to the body in case of leaks after the surgery. Silicone implants consist of silicone outer shells that are filled with silicone gel to mimic an actual breast.

The surgeon has to carefully guide the patient on the size of implant needed to match the patient's desired needs. Most commonly, surgeons display various sizes of implants on a bra to give the patient a clear picture of the end result. General anesthesia is widely preferred to keep the patient comfortable as they will be asleep during the entire surgery. The surgeon then makes incisions, the length of which is based on the preferred breast implant size. The implant can be placed under the pectoral muscle, a process known as submuscular placement. Also, the implant can be placed behind the breast tissues and slightly over the pectoral muscle, a process known as Subglandular or submammary placement.

The incisions will then be sutured, ensuring the skin is tight. The incision lines usually remain visible but will vanish with time as they are absorbable. The patient is given painkillers once the anesthesia wears off to help ease the pain. There will be some pain, swelling, and bruising, but the patient has to seek medical attention when they have a fever and extreme redness in the breast area, chest pains, and shortness of breath. For quick and effective recovery, patients are advised to restrain from any strenuous physical activities for a prescribed duration.