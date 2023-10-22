'The Golden Girls' Take Miami At New Wynwood Pop-Up

By: Grier Calagione By: Grier Calagione | | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle Community

The ‘80s are back! And we don’t just mean jean jackets and mullets—“The Golden Girls” are coming to Miami. Rerun watchers and OG fans alike can experience the full-fledged ‘80s fun at the new Wynwood pop-up, The Golden Girls Kitchen.

With a full menu, there's no need to make a Sophia’s choice. Instead, guests can choose from a wide array of options. Dishes range from Sophia's Lasagna Al Forno (meat or vegan) to the Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich (Say It Fast). Tickets come with a select time to dine and a choice of entree and cheesecake, because it wouldn’t be “The Golden Girls” without their favorite dessert. But food isn’t the only focus. Get immersed into the world of your favorite main characters with drag performances, costumed waiters and decade decor.

“Bucket Listers is honored to bring The Golden Girls Kitchen home to Miami, after sold-out runs across the country, there was no choice better suited for our next destination,” said Bucket Listers President of Experiences Derek Berry in a press release. “It’s also a personal homecoming for myself having grown up here, I cannot wait for the city to see what we have in store.”

After enormous success at the Beverly Hills, New York City, San Francisco and Chicago pop-up locations, Miami is well-suited to follow the same path. Grab the Dorothy to your Blanche and be prepared for photo-ops galore because it’s a fully immersive ‘80s experience. Take home some brand-new, special-edition “The Golden Girls” merchandise at the pop-up shop, and make sure to catch some rays on the lanai.

Wynwood may be known for its colorful murals, but the art district is also a home for imaginative pop-ups, artsy boutiques and a one-of-a-kind cultural scene. A block away from the famous Wynwood Walls, the Golden Girls Kitchen (350 NW 24th St.) will fit right into the eccentric neighborhood. Tickets are available starting Oct. 17 through Bucket Listers.