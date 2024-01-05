Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Golden Globes

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture Celebrity Entertainment

It's almost time for the glitz and the glamour of the 2024 Golden Globes.

See Also: Here Are The 2024 Golden Globe Nominations

The festivities, which honor both film and television, are this Sunday and here's what you need to know.

When

The 81st annual Golden Globes are Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8PM eastern.

Where

As in past years, the Globes take place at the Beverly Hills Hilton in Los Angeles.

How To Watch

Catch the ceremony live on CBS.

The Host

Comedian Jo Joy will be the emcee for the night.

The Nominees

Barbienheimer dominated the film nominations—Barbie has nine, closesly followed by Oppenheimer with eight. On the television front, Succession tied Barbie with nine, while Only Murders In The Building and The Bear have five a piece. Read the full list here.

The Presenters

Taking the stage to present the awards include Patrick J. Adams, Angela Bassett, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Daniel Kaluuya, Simu Liu, George Lopez, Gabriel Macht, Shameik Moore, Florence Pugh, Issa Rae, Amanda Seyfried, Hailee Steinfeld, Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Yeoh.