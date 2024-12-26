Inside The $1 Million Golden Globes Gift Bag

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | December 26, 2024 | Culture, Art, Awards,
The Reserve at Grace Bay by Beach Enclave
Winning a Golden Globe isn’t just a coveted career milestone for actors.
It’s also the opportunity to secure a lavish gift bag of luxury experiences and items across travel, beauty, apparel wellness, wine, spirits and cigars.
Curating the ultimate swag bag, the Golden Globes and Robb Report have given an inside look at what the winners and presenters at the 2025 ceremony will take home.
The 82nd annual ceremony takes place on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the show will air live on CBS at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and stream on Paramount Plus.
Films and TV shows like Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, Wicked, The Bear and Shōgun lead the nominees with the most nods, increasing not only their chances of securing a Golden Globe, but also “The Ultimate Gift Bag.”
The centerpiece, the Atlas Bespoke Weekender Bag, holds everything together. Accessorized with a brushed stainless steel “Golden Globes” travel tag, the organic cotton interior bag features suede accents, a double handle and a removable shoulder strap.
Inside is the crown jewel: The Ultimate Gift Book, a detailed guide of the 28 curated products and experiences that winners and presenters can choose from. Highlights include a three-night stay in a beachfront villa in Turks and Caicos at The Reserve at Grace Bay by Beach Enclave ($507,492 value); a non-surgical stemcell facelift by Sr. Simon Ourian ( $40,000 value) and a wine tasting and dinner experience in Bordeaux by Liber Pater ($272,000 value)
See the full list of items and offerings below.
Photography by: Courtesy Golden Globes