Gordon Ramsay's Lucky Cat Brings A Taste Of Asia To Miami

Stepping into Lucky Cat, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s new Asian restaurant located in Miami's South of Fifth neighborhood, feels like discovering a lavish drinking den tucked into the bustling streets of 1930s Tokyo. With handcrafted cocktails and tantalizing dishes meant for sharing, Lucky Cat brings together Ramay’s decades of experience with Pan-Asian cuisine and his refined sense of style to create a delicious escape.

Egg fried rice, PHOTO COURTESY GRNA

Having traveled across Asia for years to source inspiration for Lucky Cat's extensive menu and decor, Ramsay aimed to match Miami’s vibrant energy and globetrotting palate. Signature dishes like the Bonito fried duck leg bao and prawn and shiso tempura demonstrate his mastery of complex flavors, while delicate selections of nigiri and sashimi showcase seafood flown in daily from Japan. Exclusive menu items developed specially for Miami include indulgent rolls stuffed with wagyu beef, clay pot noodles swimming in lobster and five spice pork belly, and succulent lamb dumplings.

“Every light fixture, cocktail and every single stunning dish stems from my 20-plus years of traveling through Asia, while immersing myself in their flavors and cultures,” shares Ramsay. “Be it a month in an Indian Ashram, endless trips to hawker markets in Singapore, eating beautifully delicate abalone in Shanghai, or discovering tiny off-the-beaten-track kochi alleys of Japan—I’ve cooked, eaten and traveled everywhere. All of this was done with the hope to create [this] beautiful restaurant.”

Lucky Cat dessert, PHOTO COURTESY GRNA

Beyond the cuisine, impeccable attention was paid toward crafting cocktails that complement Asian ingredients and spices. Sip on fruity libations like the Nori Martini garnished with seaweed, or the subtly smoky Rice Washed Gohan Old Fashioned, meant to open up the palate before a meal. And for those craving a sweet finale, clouds of yuzu key lime souffle arrive topped with brown butter ice cream.

The interior design melds Japanese motifs with Art Deco glamor seamlessly. Bronze light fixtures resembling antique lanterns cast an intimate glow across the dining room’s smooth wooden surfaces. Cool jade green and royal blue velvet upholstery add a sense of refined luxury, while abstract paintings and woven divider screens echo Eastern aesthetic.

Sashimi platter, PHOTO COURTESY GRNA

As the first stateside location for his successful Lucky Cat concept, Ramsay sees it as the perfect location to debut the concept.

“Miami is exciting, it’s vibrant and it’s also the most amazing melting pot of food and culture,” he shares. “The restaurant scene is buzzing with so many incredible places to dine, and it has a discerning crowd who loves to go out and enjoy great food and have a good time. I’m truly proud that the first opening of Lucky Cat outside of the UK [is] in Miami.” 119 Washington Ave Suite 100, Miami, @luckycatbygordonramsay