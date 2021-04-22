Gorilla Mind Breaks the Supplement Industry Mold With Transparency and Authenticity

By Karishhma Ashwin | April 22, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Derek (More Plates More Dates on social media), the man behind the self-improvement brand Gorilla Mind, believes in being transparent about everything related to his wellness products. He has carved a niche for himself in the health, self-improvement, and fitness industry with his products.

Through Gorilla Mind, Derek has helped to educate people on the difference between a good and bad product. Gorilla Mind has ensured appropriate practices with accurately measured doses and formulations of the best quality in products that are sold. This has set a new industry standard for products sold in this field. Proprietary blends can be used to hide underdosed ingredients, so it is always comforting to see a company being totally transparent about the ingredients that they put into their products. “I put in our pre-workouts exactly what I would personally buy if I didn’t have a company” said Derek.

Derek uses his platform to spread knowledge about a wide range of topics to help men, including information on health, hair loss, diet, nutrition, bodybuilding, hormones, culture, lifestyle and proper supplementation. With Gorilla Mind, he wanted to establish a one-stop shop for his customers to provide them with high quality supplements for exercise performance and recovery. But the brand doesn’t just sell sports supplements; it also sells health supplements as well. “I want Gorilla Mind to become a globally recognized brand, and I envision that one day it will be a clear leader in the supplement industry” said Derek.

Gorilla Mind started with the goal to remove any guess work for customers when it came down to buying supplements for the gym, cognitive health, or overall wellness. With their exponential growth, it appears that they are well on their way to becoming the one stop for all your supplement needs.