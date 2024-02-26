Griselda’s Paulina Dávila Dishes On The Hit Netflix Series Plus More

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture, Feature, Celebrity, Entertainment,

Beneath the swaying palm trees, sunny skies and Spanish architecture, an insidious evil linked to an elaborate drug operation hid in between the cracks of everything beautiful in 1980s Miami.

The dynamic city we know and love fosters a storied past that Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco helped shape, a real-life narrative that top-rated Netflix miniseries Griselda intricately explores.

Created by Ingrid Escajeda and Narcos masterminds Doug Miro, Eric Newman and Carlo Bernard, Griselda depicts the life of drug queenpin Griselda Blanco, expertly played by Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara, and the deadly web of killings that her reign triggered.

Coming in at number one on Netflix in 90 countries within the first week of its premiere, Griselda has captivated the screens of a global audience with its lauded quality of production, script and cast.

Among the distinguished talent cast in the series is Medellin-born actress Paulina Dávila as Isabel (“Isa”), Griselda’s confidante from home who was integral in helping her devise the plan of infiltrating Miami’s elite and tapping into a previously untouched market.

Dávila’s character assisted in recruiting women to smuggle cocaine into Miami from Colombia, chipping away at a long-established stereotype that women don’t belong in powerful positions—albeit in an industry that shouldn’t prompt inspiration. Still, the message isn’t lost on viewers.

In a chat with Dávila herself, we dig into her acting career, her experience on set and acting alongside Sofia Vergara, her takeaway from the series and more behind-the-scenes tidbits.

Tell me a little bit about yourself. You grew up in Colombia and have acted in several productions in your career thus far, including in the Netflix series Luis Miguel. What led to this moment of accepting the role of "Isa" in the newly released Netflix miniseries Griselda?

I feel very lucky I grew up in Colombia, in the Caribbean specifically. I carry that with me wherever I go. I started my acting career in Mexico with a film by Fernando Frias, but I didn’t know then that Mexico would have so much for me in the future. I did a couple of things in Colombia before officially moving to Mexico City in 2012 and since then I haven’t stopped working. It’s been a great journey; Mexico has been a very generous place for me and professionally very fulfilling. I was in a couple of projects before Luis Miguel, but no doubt that was a game changer for me and my career. I’m very grateful.

What does starring as "Isa" opposite Sofia Vergara mean to you?

It’s been a great opportunity, a chance to work with a cast and crew I admire. It was a dream come true. Sofia has always been an influence in my life; she came from a background similar to mine and watching her make it the way she has made me dream big, too. All in all, it was a really fun, inspiring and unforgettable experience.

The show is based off of the Miami operation of infamous Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, widely known as "Godmother." How does the setting of Miami in the ‘80s come to life in the series?

I think that’s because our production team and everyone involved were very professional, dedicated and talented. They made it believable for us actors; they made our job easy with their amazing work and I hope the audience feels the same way when watching—feeling transported back to the ‘80s!

What is your off-screen relationship with Sofia Vergara like? What was it like working together?

It was a great joy. There was great chemistry that helped build the relationship between our characters. We were getting to know each other and enjoying it very much. We knew that what we were doing was going to be great and we were very happy to be there. Sofia is very fun to work with—she’s generous, disciplined, talented and just so amazing. Sofia is an example of someone being in a position with a lot of responsibilities, but also enjoying the process.

What was your favorite part about filming? A highlight?

Everything! It was an incredible experience working with the team, everybody, cast and crew. It was also the first time for me working in LA and getting to see the level of production, meeting new talented people. The energy on set was so amazing. It’s really wonderful to see everyone’s excitement now that it has released. We’re all so proud of the work we did. Griselda is full of great surprises.

What do you hope viewers will take away from Griselda and the true story it portrays about how a woman rose to the top of one of the most profitable cartels in history?

I hope audiences appreciate all the work we put into this series. We made a multilayered story with complex and deep characters. It’s also a story told from a woman’s perspective about a woman rising to power in a male dominated world. I don’t mean that what she did should be taken as inspiration per se (she did some very bad things), but Griselda broke the standard and opened possibilities for other women in a time when we weren’t taken seriously in business. In a way, it’s a testament to how far we can go if women support other women.

What are you currently working on now that filming for Griselda is done? Where can we expect to see you next?

There are a couple of upcoming projects that I’m very excited about, but can’t share many details just yet. I started production the day after Griselda premiered, so I feel very fortunate to be back to work so soon! It looks like this will be a busy year and I’m excited to see what the future brings. I can’t wait to go back and work in the US again…me quedé con más ganas!!