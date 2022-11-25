Gucci's Holiday 2022 Campaign Travels The World In Classic, Elegant Style

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

Now that the turkey has been eaten and Santa gave his first waves at the end of the big parade, it’s officially the merriest time of all!

The holidays are in full force, and the world of fashion loves an excuse for a little shimmer and shine, but is it not the Italians who do glitz and glamor best of all?

Gucci sure thinks so, and create director Alessandro Michele is back with a holiday campaign and collection that will add a bit of jingle and joy to all your seasonal soirees.

This year’s Gucci Gift campaign is inspired by world travel. Each character pictured represents a different sense of adventure, and there’s plenty of room for mystery and mood.

Photographer brings the styles to life in a stunning series of images, while Jordan Hemingway helmed the campaign video that shows models looking comfy, cozy and chic on their own imaginative polar express.

Travel is always a big part of the holiday season, and in this way, Gucci can show off its luxurious line of heritage-infused luggage pieces, from Gucci Savoy duffles, to beige and brown trolleys. Briefcases, packing cubes and other travel bags are also on offer; while women’s bags take center stage in tone-on-tone palettes of purple, orange, black and midnight blue.

Mini statement bags also catch eyes, including a GG Marmont with swirling optical print in either black and white or pink and purple. GG monogram bags are everywhere, and men are featured with stylish totes and monogram backpacks with matching belts and leather goods.

But enough about bags! The full looks include ready-to-wear pieces for men and women, all of which sparkle with holiday fabrics and details. Lace, ruffles, velvet and sequins are the show-stopping elements that take these signature Gucci silhouettes to even merrier heights.

Rounding out the outfits are a mix of shoes for daywear and evening. Chunky women’s sneakers get into our era’s streetwear style, and monogram platform heels cause quite a stir. Men look stunning in mid-height mules and slingbacks in fuchsia, lime green and orage; while the Gucci Run sneakers bring comfort and style.

Accessories, too? Of course, and in this case, we’re talking belts, wallets, cardcases, keychains, and an array of winter essentials from gloves to hats, scarves and more. Of course, no holiday look is complete without jewelry, and there’s a fine collection of 18k white gold and diamond studded refinery here to dazzle and inspire.

Gucci decor pieces, pet goodies and eyewear are also on display, and perfumes are there as wonderful gift options for you and yours. It’s a whole lifestyle, one that we enjoy imagining ourselves walking right into. See more from the Gucci holiday campaign below, and learn more at gucci.com.