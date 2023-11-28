Gucci Debuts Its New Dedicated Men's Store In The Miami Design District

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Style & Beauty Style Style & Beauty Feature Style & Beauty Shop

GUCCI DEBUTS A DEDICATED MEN’S STORE IN THE MIAMI DESIGN DISTRICT, BRINGING THE BRAND’S SIGNATURE SWAGGER TO MIAMI.



Exterior façade of the new boutique/ PHOTOS COURTESY OF GUCCI

In its latest inauguration, the iconic fashion house Gucci continues its expansion into the Miami Design District with a new dedicated men’s boutique. With a deep history of illustrious traditions and timeless luxury, Gucci’s new location marks the fourth dedicated men’s boutique in the country and reinforces the House’s fashion-forward offerings, perfect for Miami’s most stylish gents.

The new Gucci Men’s boutique in Miami Design District will have everything from ready-to-wear to shoes, accessories and more. PHOTOS COURTESY OF GUCCI

Spanning over 4,200 square feet across two floors, Gucci’s men’s boutique offers an exclusive VIP shopping area, complete with built-in displays reminiscent of a walk-in closet. In classic Gucci flair, the exterior façade greets shoppers with a striking and signature green and white motif elegantly framing the house’s iconic logo. Inside, guests will feel at home, with newly conceived racks with deco mesh metal accents, dual-colored marble floors with discreet palettes and geometric shapes, plush velvet armchairs and leather sofas creating an intimate and exclusive setting. Drawing inspiration and design from different contemporary and vintage eras, the storefront seamlessly weaves the House’s core narrative with elegance and modern design.

The new boutique features an extensive selection of Gucci’s most coveted men’s products, including ready-to-wear, shoes, elegant small leather goods, stylish luggage like the signature Gucci Savoy line and the House’s latest eyewear designs. The boutique also offers select pieces from the Cruise collection for the ultimate high fashion experience.

With thoughtfully designed highlights, the new boutique implements Gucci’s commitment to implement and enhance eco-friendly and energy-efficient initiatives and technologies.





PHOTOS COURTESY OF GUCCI

Serving as the perfect backdrop for the House’s growing menswear outposts, the Design District location invites Miami’s most fashionable men to come get lost in the world of Gucci. 89 NE 41st St., Miami, Miami, @gucci

Guests can explore Gucci’s most coveted men’s products. PHOTOS COURTESY OF GUCCI