Gucci Releases Exclusive Miami Offerings For The Summer

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Lifestyle Style & Beauty Style fashion Shop

Escape into the joy of summer with Gucci’s latest capsule collection, summer stories. Evoking the spirit of summer, the fashion house created a curated selection of accessories that are exclusive to Miami, including a handbag, hat and wallet.

Gucci Miami Exclusives handbag Featuring a wide range of products capturing the joy of summer through colors and fabrics, the women’s ready-to-wear selection features silk jacquard-styled shirts, matching shorts, pants and swimsuits displaying the Gucci logo. Also offering men’s ready-to-wear styles for the season, the iconic fashion house’s day-to-night looks are ideal for the summer.

Gucci Miami Exclusives hat

Completing the array of items capturing the season’s spirit, colorful terrycloth beach towels with GG motifs, duffle and tote bags demonstrate the house’s beloved motifs honoring its heritage while leading with innovation.

While the collection will be distributed through pop-ups inspired by beachside cabanas, Miami’s exclusive products are launching in July and will be available in Gucci stores around South Florida, including Coral Gables, Aventura, Bal Harbour, Dadeland Saks, and Miami Design District.

Gucci Miami Exclusives wallet