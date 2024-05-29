GUESS Beach Club Pop-Up To Debut At The Standard Spa

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Lifestyle, Style & Beauty, fashion, Community,

Popping up just in time for steamy Miami Swim Week, GUESS Beach Club and pop-up shop is serving up the latest collection of summer-ready looks at the The Standard Spa, Miami Beach. Think flirty swimwear and beach accessories, set against the ultimate summer playground.

Stay awhile and lounge at the adult-only pool, followed by sunset bites on the deck at Lido Bayside and ending with a nightcap at Monterrey Bar. The exclusive GUESS Beach Club experience runs from May 31 to June 9.