Winter in Miami is one of the most idyllic months to spend outdoors, and Gulfstream Park offers something for everyone to enjoy during this time of year. From thoroughbred horse racing, Vegas-styled slot machines, breakfast series, chic shopping and more all in one place, the outdoor shopping and entertainment destination offers nonstop excitement. Debuting new winter programming, we have the ultimate guide to Gulfstream Park.

EAT

Foodies can satisfy all their gastronomic cravings at Gulfstream Park. Start your day at Ten Palms, which features racetrack views, a spectacular fine dining menu, Sunday brunch and specialty cocktails, including The Pegasus Paloma. Guests can choose bar or lounge seating or dine on the patio and outdoor dining area.

Guests can dine at the Carousel Club, Gulfstream’s newest entertainment venue, steps away from the clubhouse. Known for its signature day-to-night programming and food vendor pop-ups, this hot spot seamlessly merges culinary bites with musical programming.

Guests can also enjoy Breakfast at Gulfstream, which takes place every Saturday morning through March 23; this unique, family-friendly morning activity combines breakfast with thoroughbred racing on the main track and an informative backstretch tour, providing exclusive insight into the world of thoroughbred racing.

PLAY

Open 365 days, Gulfstream Park offers nonstop gaming. The casino boasts 700 state-of-the-art slot machines and also features popular video table games. Spanning two floors of daily programming throughout January, everyone can enjoy nonstop fun. Guests can also enroll in the Champions Club, which offers exclusive benefits such as free entries, giveaways, and rewards.

ATTEND

Complete with special programming, Gulfstream is preparing to debut Cirque du Soleil with its latest show, ECHO. Combining bold new visuals against the iconic 11-story bronze Pegasus statue, the story navigates the protagonist’s future as the characters navigate through evolution, exploring the relationship between humans and animals. Click here for tickets Feb. 22 - April 7, 2024

Gulfstream Park also presents The Immediate Family performing live on Feb. 28th in The Sport of Kings Theater. Subject of the acclaimed music documentary about a group of musicians and the four decades they spent playing together but never as a band of their own. This documentary is a must-see featuring Rock and Roll Hall-of-Fame artists such as James Taylor, Keith Richards, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, Carole King, Stevie Nicks, and more.

For a complete list of events, restaurants and shops, click here.