Your Ultimate Guide To Miami Art Week 2023

Culture, Events, Art, Guides,

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Culture, Events, Art, Guides,

It’s that time of year again when people flock to the city’s streets for Miami Art Week. The annual art fairs offer something for everyone, from VIP parties to fashion shows, art galleries, and star-studded events. Whether you are looking for an artistic-inspired culinary experience or a pool house party, we have a complete lineup of excitement coming to the city.

Soho Beach House and Miami Pool House

Art Week and Soho Beach House. Photo By Andrew Joseph Woomer

The infamous Beach Tent returns to Soho Beach House with new immersive art entrances and a two-story layout. Bringing creatives of all kinds together to celebrate art, music and culture, Soho Beach House and the new Miami Pool House host a lineup of events during Miami Art Week. With festivities kicking off on Dec. 1 with a special performance by Mya, the members’ club will host various talks, live performances, installations and special nights throughout the week. You can find a complete lineup here. Soho Beach House, 4385 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, Miami Pool House, 105 NE 25th St., Miami, Website

Superblue

JR's The Chronicles of Miami. Photo Courtesy of Superblue

Known for its showstopping immersive experiences, Superblue unveils a new monumental mural by renowned artist JR. Splashed across the exterior of the building, The Chronicles of Miami showcases Miami through an artistic lens. Featuring recognizable faces such as mayors, celebrities and city locals, the new exhibit can be seen from afar. Inside, guests can find JR’s Printing Press and installations from Es Devlin, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, teamLab and James Turrell. On view through the new year, guests are encouraged to take photos and become part of the exhibit. 1101 NW 23rd St, Miami, Website

Joe & The Juice x Miami PickleBall Club

Feeling like getting some pickleball in during Art Week? Join Joe & The Juice and Miami Pickleball Club's pop-up at the SCOPE Art Fair and schedule time to hop on the court painted pink by Tomislav Topić, who is opening the show. Open daily from Dec. 5 through 10, starting at 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., guests can sign up for lessons hosted by the club’s ambassador and get their body moving, all while enjoying delicious menu items from Joe & The Juice. 801 Ocean Drive., Miami Beach

Making Miami: The Story of An Art Community

This public art exhibit in the Miami Design District is one to attend during Art Week. Dedicated to the artists who helped shape Miami, including Locust Projects, Bas Fisher Invitational, a sculptural garden showcasing works from Daniel Arsham’s Snarkitecture, FriendsWithYou, Jen Stark, Loni Johnson, Naomi Fisher, Carlos Betancourt and more. Featuring the work of nearly 50 artists, the cultural exhibit is a love letter to Miami’s growing art scene, predating the inception of Art Basel Miami. Dec. 6 - 26, 75 NE 39 St. Miami, Website

PLAY by American Express Platinum

Open exclusively to Platinum and Centurion Card Members, American Express is unveiling PLAY by American Express Platinum in partnership with PlayLab, Inc. Combining art and nostalgia, this interactive gallery features artists’ unique interpretations of iconic toys. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the creative space, tapping into their playful senses while exploring installations and enjoying light refreshments, daily DJs and shoppable art. Dec. 7-9, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, Website

RIMOWA X TYPOE

Photo By Oriol Tarridas

Fresh of celebrating 125 years of handcrafted luggage, RIMOWA is partnering with local Miami artist Typoe during Miami Art Week. Set to create a custom chandelier-inspired art piece to display permanently in RIMOWA’s newly renovated Miami Design District store; the sculpture showcases bright colors, abstract shapes and RIMOWA’s signature aluminum grooves. The custom eye-catching window art piece features the brand’s block shapes and represents how society continues to build the world while incorporating RIMOWA’s raw silver aluminum contrasting against a Miami-inspired color palette. Celebrating the collaboration, RIMOWA also created a limited-edition Miami sticker pack ideal for customizing personal suitcases. Dec. 3- 10, 115 NE 40th St. Miami, Website

The Resy Lounge by American Express and Delta SkyMiles

Resy, in partnership with Delta SkyMiles and American Express, has joined Untitled Art to present a food & beverage lounge experience each day for Untitled ticket holders throughout Miami Art Week week. At night, the beach-front pop-up oasis will become The Resy Lounge After Hours and Global Dining Access members can purchase tickets to a special three-night dinner series during this partnership.

SAVOR & SOUL #TheAmexBrunch

Held at The Miami Beach EDITION, Savor & Soul returns for its third iteration. With tickets available exclusively through Resy, guests can enjoy a menu created by chef Akino West of Rosie’s Miami, immersing themselves in the Blacktag collaboration honoring culture, art and community. Dec. 9, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, Website

Cincoro Tequila x Artist Joshua Vides

Limited edition Cincoro bottle. Photo Courtesy of Cincoro

Cincoro Tequila is collaborating with renowned visual artist Joshua Videa in time for Miami Art Week. Launching a specially designed Cincoro bottle featuring Vides’ graphic monochromatic style, the bottle is a true collector’s piece. Made exclusively for Miami’s annual art event, the exclusive release features only 150 bottles, with a limited number showcased and available for sale during a private invite-only event at the Miami Beach EDITION. “This partnership brings together the worlds of art and luxury, offering a unique collector’s item to celebrate our delicious Tequila and introduces it to a new audience passionate about art, streetwear culture, and our delicious liquid, Fazzalari shared.” Dec. 5, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach,

LPM Miami x Ketel One x Lucy Glaser

LPM Miami x Ketel One x Lucy Glaser, Photo Courtesy of LPM Restaurant & Bar Miami

Dine and delight during Miami Art Week at LPM Miami, collaborating with Ketel One and local artist Lucy Glaser. In honor of art week, Glaser is creating a set of limited-edition, handpainted glassware for guests to take home as their personal piece of fine art. Known for her work with glassware and textiles, Glaser drew inspiration for this collaboration from French artist Jean Cocteau, whose legacy inspired LPM’s global bar program. Guests can toast to the artistic time of year by purchasing the specialty cocktail La Sucette, made with vodka highball with Fat Wash strawberry yogurt vodka, citric solution and a homemade rosé lollipop garnish, allowing them to take home the Glaser custom glassware, which serves the refreshing cocktail. Dec. 4th- Dec. 10, 1300 Brickell Bay Drive., Miami, Website

Pérez Art Museum Miami

As one of Miami Art Week’s signature events, few places compare to the PAMM. This year, PAMM (@pamm) presents George Clinton of Parliament-Funkadelic on Dec. 7. In addition to the museum’s party held on the stunning waterfront terrace, guests can enjoy the museum’s many galleries, including the newly opened Gary Simmons: Public Enemy—the most in-depth presentation of Simmons’s work to date. Featuring 75 sculptures, paintings, installations and large-scale wall drawings created on-site, guests can see an overview of his career. Other exhibits on view include Joan Didion’s What She Means, examining the life of the American artist, featuring over 200 works by 50 artists; Jason Seife’s Coming to Fruition, his first solo U.S. show featuring site-specific works including custom wallpapers, triptychs and large-scale canvases painted in his Persian carpet style; Marcela Cantuária’s The South American Dream, her first solo exhibition in the United States, complete with paintings featuring symbols from tarot and astrology as well as themes that reflect political and environmental activism in Latin America; and more. 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Creed x Kolodny Sculpture with Esmé Hotel and Española Way

Photo Courtesy of Creed

Art Week always features exciting collaborations, and this year is no different. Shawn Kolodny, known for his Dippin Dots-like massive spheres, is partnering with fragrance brand House of Creed to debut two installations during Art Week. Displayed at Creed’s store in the Design District and on Española Way, the spheres feature a mirrored-like exterior so passersby can become part of the artwork with their reflection sprayed with Creed’s unique fragrances.

No Vacancy at Esmé Miami Beach Hotel

Open to the public, this juried art competition created a platform for local artists to display their work. Presented by the City of Miami Beach and the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority, No Vacancy features 12 artists displaying site-specific works across 12 iconic Miami Beach Hotels, including Esmé Miami Beach Hotel, The Betsy, Faena and The Catalina. On view until Dec. 14, when the winner is announced, No Vacancy honors art and Miami’s design history. 1438 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Building Basel: LEGO Lounge at W South Beach

Photo Courtesy of LEGO and W South Beach

An Art Week event like no other, The LEGO Group is creating a signature adult experience complete with a custom-building session. Held in W South Beach’s newly-renovated ballroom, LEGO’s Center for Creative Flow brings its expertise to life, complete with 360-degree mapping technology, where adults can take a break from their everyday lives. LEGO will also host an Art Week finale featuring a celebrity DJ. Spots are limited and need to be secured online. Dec. 10, 12–3 p.m., 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, RSVP Here

Find more Miami Art Week

The Second Abloh Invitational Honors Virgil's Dedication To The Skate Community

8 Miami Art Week Events That Need To Be On Your Radar



Top Nightlife Destinations To Enjoy During Art Week