Gurvin Singh Dyal (Mr. Gurvz) Reveals the Single Most Important Investment You Must Seek

| April 13, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Every entrepreneur’s goal is to find that one investment that will change the course of their life forever—that one perfectly-timed trade, that one flawless business idea, or that one smart takeover that will make all their sacrifices worth it.

Here’s the problem, though: it’s a universally-accepted rule of thumb in investing that high rewards only come with high risks. It’s precisely why some entrepreneurs gamble their entire life savings for a chance to make it big. At the end of the day, though, not all investments will pan out. Worse, there’s almost no way to tell which bets will pay off and which ones will tank.

For Academy2Earn founder Gurvin Singh Dyal (Mr. Gurvz), though, there is one investment that will always pay off, and that is education. Regardless of the industry or field of expertise, Dyal says every businessman’s first investment should go toward learning.

“Without investing in education, businessmen would be wasting their precious time and resources instead of building the momentum they need to start earning and building the life they want for themselves,” said Dyal.

At 22 years old, Gurvin looks back at the past three years and how he was able to grow his £50 initial weekly profit from online affiliate marketing to a steady £1,000 to £3,000 weekly revenue. Dyal realizes now that although he is proud of having found success despite all his online business skills being self-taught, he could have achieved all of it and more a lot earlier if he’d had someone to teach him the ropes.

“That’s when I decided to create courses and ebooks that compiled all the information I had learned from teaching myself how to make money online,” explained Dyal. “I thought if I could create something that would make it possible to help people who have been in a similar position to me, I’d be really happy.”

Thus, Academy2Earn, an online learning platform that teaches students how to start an online business, particularly in the fields of e-commerce and online marketing, and doubly so for drop-shipping and affiliate marketing, was born.

Gurvin’s online lessons stand out because they veer away from generic motivational speeches that teach budding entrepreneurs abstract matters like finding motivation or having the right mindset for online business. Instead, the courses provide step-by-step guides and tutorials on how to leverage online platforms to earn a profit.

“We currently have a total of 8,286 enrollments into the Academy2Earn courses worldwide,” says Dyal. “We are looking to hit a near-term target of 10,000 students, which would already be a huge achievement for us, given that we originally aimed to help just a few hundred people.”

Through Academy2Earn, Dyal hopes to inspire more people to invest in the kind of education that will equip them with actual, actionable skills that will make their online side hustles sustainable. After all, Gurvin thinks online entrepreneurship can be life-changing for everyone.