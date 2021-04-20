Weekly Routine: Hailey Bieber Shares Her Skincare Secrets

Shreya Chari | April 20, 2021 | Lifestyle Style & Beauty

Model Hailey Bieber recently released her personal skincare routine, and it’s really good.

The media personality sat in her bathroom, talking to viewers through her full-length 7-minute routine. In fact, the upload is her YouTube debut. Already her channel boasts 972K subscribers.

Bieber explains that she has a shoot later that day, so she goes for extra moisture and freshness. She uses face and eye masks to brighten her skin and depuff her eyes before moving on to her everyday routine. The process is basic but effective, and includes all the recommended necessities for successful skincare practice: cleanser, serum, moisturizer and SPF. Special emphasis on that last product, as Bieber claims to be “very big” on the importance of sunscreen.

See also: MD Glam Is Changing The Skincare Game With Their Paraben,Sulfate, & Dye Free Products

Ready for some quick tips? Apply your serum on damp skin (so don’t completely dry your face after cleanser), use SPF on your neck and eyelids, and get your husband into skincare, too. Despite being very into skincare, Bieber remains modest and says she is always “down to be corrected” on her technique and wants to hear about recommendations anyone else has in the comments.

Whether you want to get into skincare, or simply check out Hailey’s favorite products, look no further. Here are the products she uses regularly (in the order she uses them):

Face Mask: Biologique Recherche Masque Visolastine

Buy it now

Eye Masks: Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Under Eye Masks

Buy it now

Eye Scuplting Bar: Zena Foster Sonic Gold Beauty Bar

Buy it now

Cleanser: Ranavat Botanics Ranavant Botanics Luminous Ceremony Cream Cleanser

Buy it now

Serum: Biba Los Angeles Plant Stem Cell Peptide Serum

Buy it now

Oil: Furtuna Skin Due Alberi Biphase Moisturizing Oil

Buy it now

Facial Massaging Tool: Shani Darden Skin Care Facial Sculpting Wand

Buy it now

SPF: Elta MD Tinted Sunscreen

Buy it now