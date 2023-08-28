Supermodel Hailey Clauson Is Expanding Her Horizons

By: Paige Mastrandrea By: Paige Mastrandrea | | Magazine Lifestyle Feature Covers Featured Celebrity

With over a decade of taking on the modeling world under her belt, Hailey Clauson is leveling up as co-owner and creative director of Margaux the Agency.

Clauson’s own swimsuit and jewelry. PHOTO BY JULLIEN & HAILEY

At just 28 years old, it’s shocking to think blonde bombshell Hailey Clauson (@haileyclauson)—famed for gracing the cover and inside pages of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues—has been in the spotlight for over a decade. Beginning her modeling career at 13, Clauson has graced runways for some of the world’s most iconic brands, such as Calvin Klein and Versace; magazine covers; and global campaigns for Gucci, Jean Paul Gaultier and more.

Now, while serving as an esteemed figure in the industry, Clauson has decided to expand her horizons with Margaux the Agency (@margauxtheagency), a modern boutique modeling agency based out of Los Angeles, where she serves as co-owner and creative director.

Bamba Swim swimsuit, bambaswim.com; Clauson’s own jewelry. PHOTO BY JULLIEN & HAILEY

“I wanted to create a safe space for talent and give them all the right tools for success,” says Clauson of her role with Margaux the Agency. “I feel like I’ve been through it all in the industry. I’ve had really good experiences and really bad experiences. So, I wanted to create a place from all of those moments and make it a better place for the clients we represent.”

A key factor of this is serving as a mentor for younger talent. As an industry veteran, Clauson has years of experience to impart to the younger models of the agency and help guide them to achieve the most success in their careers.

“I think it’s a lot different having somebody who’s actually been on set and been in their shoes, teaching them and guiding them, compared to somebody that maybe just has an idea of what it’s like but never really lived it,” she continues. “We want our models to ask us questions. We want them to know every detail, whether it’s reading their contracts or knowing the whole team they’re working with, really just taking that extra time to be in charge of their business.”

PHOTO BY JULLIEN & HAILEY

“It’s been 15 years, which is crazy. I started working when I was 13, so I’ve really experienced it all. And I’ve had many challenges due to starting at such a young age and doing fashion shows at 15—people almost expected me to be that 15-year-old girl still. It’s been a challenge for me to have people accept me for my more womanly body that I grew into, but I would say now the industry has drastically changed since then. It’s way more accepting of different body types.”

Bamba Swim swimsuit, bambaswim.com; Clauson’s own jewelry. PHOTO BY JULLIEN & HAILEY

One of the key players in this industry shift is the team at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, praised for its bold and inspiring move of casting models of all ages, ethnicities and sizes. This is also how mentorship came naturally to Clauson, having been ingrained in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family for seven years—as mentorship is a crucial pillar of the brand’s ethos.

Bamba Swim swimsuit, bambaswim.com; Clauson’s own jewelry. PHOTO BY JULLIEN & HAILEY

“I feel like I’ve grown up with Sports Illustrated,” Clauson shares fondly. “The first time I shot with them was when I was 18, and that was kind of a transitional stage I was in when I was no longer that typical runway girl, and I was kind of lost and didn’t have a place in the industry. Sports Illustrated took me under their wing and relaunched my career and showed me a whole new way. It’s been so much fun working with them over the years. They’re the coolest crew, and we get to go to the most amazing places. I’ve made so many friends, and I would say the magazine has changed the industry’s standards.”

Channeling this notion, Clauson and her team at Margaux want to challenge the norm and offer models something different from what has long been considered the industry standard.

“What makes us unique is our quality over quantity. We don’t like to bring on a lot of models. Instead, we bring on a small group of talent that we really focus on and get to know,” she shares.

Clauson’s own swimsuit and jewelry. PHOTO BY JULLIEN & HAILEY

In terms of standing out, Clauson explains that some of the ways they operate that make them unique are not putting the models’ measurements on the website or categorizing them by size or gender. The process also involves vetting everyone they work with, whether it’s a new photographer or client, and ensuring the models are entering a safe space and that if anything feels off or wrong, they can leave.

“Working with them and learning their other interests outside of just being a model and creating a brand is one of my favorite parts,” Clauson notes. “We like to teach them that this is just a great steppingstone to so many more opportunities.”

On the creative front, Clauson also relishes the opportunity to call the shots and channel her expression. She often works alongside her boyfriend, Jullien Herrera, who serves as a photographer. Together, they complement each other from start to finish.

“It’s so much fun working together,” the model and entrepreneur shares. “We started playing around during the pandemic shutdowns, and we were just trying to be creative. Jullien was shooting me, and then it became my friends, and it turned into a trickle effect where he was shooting more and more, and we both fell in love with the process. I typically handle the mood boards and the concept, and he executes. We have a great balance.”

Bydee swimsuit, us.bydeeaus.com; Clauson’s own jewelry. PHOTO BY JULLIEN & HAILEY

In terms of the representation side, Clauson recalls that when she was a young model starting out, she received the best advice she’s ever gotten in the industry. After spotting the legendary Cindy Crawford on the Santa Monica Promenade and proceeding to run up to her and tell her she was a model and looking for advice, Crawford’s insight was to get a good agent. Now, it’s come full circle as she’s taking the reins to become her own agent, as well as for aspiring models from all over the country.

“At the time, I didn’t fully understand what she was saying. But, after so many years, I see that it’s the best advice you can get. It’s so important to have somebody that believes in you and somebody that’s going to back you up no matter what,”

she asserts.

Above all else, Clauson hopes to put Margaux the Agency on a global scale, becoming one of the top agencies in the world and bringing people together for incredible shared experiences.

“I feel like, these days, everyone is so divided, and I think we all have so much more in common than we think,” she says. “For me, I’d love to use my power to find unity among everyone.”

Tropic of C swimsuit, tropicofc.com; Clauson’s own jewelry. PHOTO BY JULLIEN & HAILEY

THREE THINGS YOU CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT: My pillow, matcha and my Chanel flats

GUILTY PLEASURE: Reality TV

TV SHOW YOU’RE BINGEING: I just watched The Idol. I love The Real Housewives of Orange County and And Just Like That...—you know, all the girliest shows!

FAVORITE VACATION DESTINATION: Sedona, Ariz., is amazing. It’s one of the most magical places I’ve ever been. It’s not really like your typical vacation destination, but the energy there is just so special.

FAVORITE BEAUTY HACK: Less is more.

FIRST THING YOU DO WHEN YOU WAKE UP: Check my email, make my matcha and then start stretching in my gym before my workout.

WORDS TO LIVE BY: Be the best you for you and no one else.