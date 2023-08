By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture People Style & Beauty Celebrity Entertainment

Haim is known for their matching fashion and Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière is the one who makes their looks come to life on stage and on the red carpet.

"We have been mega-fans and admirers of Nicolas for over 20 years!" Danielle Haim told Modern Luxury in our new cover story. “He understood what our album was about and the mood we created with our music and perfectly translated that to our stage looks.”

"It’s definitely a pinch-me moment that we get to wear these beautiful clothes onstage!" Este Haim added of working with the fashion house.

See all of the Haim sister's LV cover looks here and more of their outfits below:

