7 Halloween Cocktails That Will Get You in Spooky Spirits

The air is cool, the leaves are changing colors, and everyone is hurrying to find costumes for the 31st!

Halloween is the best, and whether you take the spooky approach or like to take a pop-culture costume angle, Halloween parties are best served with a side of seasonal cocktails. We collected a list of several spooky cocktails you’ll enjoy concocting and sipping with a good horror movie or among friends and family on the big night.

From vodka to tequila, rum and more, these are the tasty and terrifying cocktails you’ve got to try this Halloween season.

Blood Orange Martini

This martini features Grey Goose with citrus flavor from Orange Bitters and orange zest.

Ingredients:

2½ oz Grey Goose Vodka

½ oz Noilly Prat Dry Vermouth

Dash of orange bitters

Burnt blood orange zest for garnish

Directions:

Stir in a cocktail shaker and strain into a chilled martini glass. For garnish, hold a flame up to blood orange zest until it blackens slightly.

The 13th

The dark, fruity and chocolate flavors of D’usse VSOP Cognac pairs great with the combination of orange syrup and ginger beer.

Ingredients

2 oz D’usse VSOP Cognac

1 oz fresh lime juice

½ oz blood orange syrup

Splash of ginger beer

Directions

Build in shaker with ice and pour over ice.

Noir Negroni

Grey Goose L’Orange adds a sweetness to this bitter-and spice-infused cocktail with martini bitter and martini ambrato.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Grey Goose L’Orange

1 oz Martini Ambrato

1 oz black rice-infused martini bitter

Halloween candy

Directions:

Build in rocks glass. Add big ice cube. Stir and garnish with fun Halloween candy.

The Ghostface

This cocktail from Santa Teresa 1796 was inspired by the killer in '90s classic Scream. It features a perfect mixture of sweet, mixing white wine with chocolate and cinnamon.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Santa Teresa 1796 or aged rum

¾ oz. Aquavit

¾ oz. white wine

2 dashes chocolate and cinnamon bitters

Directions:

Stir to combine. Pour into a cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange twist.

Kilkea’s Bloody Kiss

From David Smietana, food and beverage manager at Kilkea Castle, this raspberry vodka cocktail puts a little sweet with its sinister.

Ingredients:

.8 oz (25ml) premium vodka

.6 oz (20ml) Chambord (or raspberry liqueur)

Prosecco

Ice

Handful of frozen raspberries

Red sugar garnish (optional)

Directions: Chill a martini or cocktail glass. Pour the Chambord or raspberry liqueur and premium vodka into a Boston shaker. Add a handful of ice and the raspberries. Shake until the outside of the shaker feels very cold. If using the colored sugar, dip the rim of the chilled glass into cold water and then into the sugar. Fine strain the cocktail into the prepared glass. Top with the prosecco. Toast and enjoy!

3:30 AM

From the minds of the 3030 Ocean Restaurant and Bar at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, FL., this cocktail uses tequila, citrus juices and simple syrup to create a hauntingly delicious flavor.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Corazon Blanco Tequila

½ oz Mindoro melon liqueur

½ oz pineapple juice

¾ oz fresh yuzu juice

½ oz simple syrup

Housemade black sesame salt rim

Dry ice

Directions: Combine all ingredients and stir/shake together, then pour over dry ice and garnish with spooky items of choice.

Trick and Repeat

This sweet sip from The Bungalows Key Largo mixes the festive flavors of peanut butter with vanilla vodka, chocolate liqueur and Baileys.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp peanut butter

1 oz fresh espresso

2 oz vanilla vodka

½ oz chocolate liquor

½ oz Baileys

Directions: Combine all ingredients into shaker. Shake very well to fully introduce the peanut butter to the cocktail. Rim a martini glass with peanut butter and crushed peanut butter chocolate candies. Pour into glass. Enjoy!