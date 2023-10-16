8 Halloween Makeup Tutorials, From Scary To Sweet

By: Alessandra Adams By: Alessandra Adams | | Style & Beauty

You’ve got the costume. You’ve got the nails. Now it’s time to nail the makeup!

Take a trip to your nearest makeup supplier and grab some fun colors and gems, because we’re getting dolled up for spooky season soirees.

TikTok is an incredible resource when it's time to get ghoulishly gussied up. Below, we’ve gathered an array of Halloween makeup tutorials, from some of the most intricate to the most simple but scary looks. Add some spice to your Halloween costume this year, and don’t forget to have fun!

Skull, Spider Wab and Cat Face

Three for the price of one! These classic Halloween looks are easy-peasy, and Beauty by Belinda is showing you how to pull ’em off with quick, step-by-step tutorials. The skull is super effective, the spider webs are cute, and the cat paired with some ears is paw-fect!

Violet Beauregard

This look is one for movie lovers. If you were, or still are, a big fan of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, this look is perfect for you. It incorporates a simple, blue, metallic shade on the nose to simulate the character Violet Bureguard when she turns into a blueberry. You can add some colors to the look by adding a pink shimmer on the eye. To top it off, chewing gum is a must to complete the look.

Easy Pirate

You may not be the best at makeup, and that’s perfectly okay. This look is minimal effort and perfect for those trying to pull something together last minute. This pirate look is great if you can master the art of a flawless base foundation and dark red lip. The look is simple with a fluttery false lash and a sultry red lip. If you try it out, be sure to complete the look with your favorite pirate boots.

Corpse Bride

This is another one for the movie fanatics. Corpse Bride is another iconic Halloween staple. There’s no better way to incorporate the spirit of Halloween than with this recognizable character. All you need is slight knowledge of shadows on the face and the perfect shades of blue. Finish off the look with a blue wig, some black details on the eyes and nose, and you can't forget a crown!

Blood Splatter

Time to get messy! Grab your favorite blood-red eye shadow, scrape a bit into a bottle cap and mix it with your favorite facial serum. Give that a good whisk, then dip a toothbrush into the concoction and splatter yourself all over the face. Make sure you do this somewhere that won't mind the mess!

Sugar Skull

Here’s another take on a skull, one which can be dressed up with some colorful flowers and turned into a Sugar Skull a la Mexico’s Dias De Los Muertos celebrations. Sure, it's going to take some time and a steady hand, but folks will marvel at this showstopping look. Use whatever colors make you happiest, and have fun with it.

Harley Quinn

Gosh, Mr. J. Who knew pulling off the great Harley Quinn was so easy? This is all about a good red and blue, and a bit of sparkle makes the eyes really pop. Don't be afraid to smudge that lipstick. You've got to look a bit unhinged to capture this beauty.

Cut Throat Special Effect

You want scary? We'll give you scary! Grab a bit of liquid latex and lather it onto the neck. Next, grab some red eye shadows in various colors and paint them on that base coat. Use a sponge with some red lipstick to create the chaotic dribble dried-off effect, and add wet gloss to give it that spooky shimmer and shine.



Now that you're looking absolutely fabulous in the face, try your hand at one of our favorite Halloween nail art designs from TikTok, or cheers to your handywork with one of these spooky cocktail recipes.